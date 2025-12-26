Apple might be forcing Samsung’s hand to bring back this iconic tool in a new foldable shape









A course correction in the works

Galaxy Z Fold 8 variants."



Recommended For You Notice the plural there? It sounds like the standard Z Fold 8 will likely keep its slim profile (and lack of stylus), but a new, separate model could be in the pipeline. This specific variant is rumored to feature a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. Why the sudden shift back to productivity? The report points directly at "Company A"—which is almost certainly Apple—and their rumored foldable plans. If you read our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, you know the score: Samsung ditched S Pen support to chase an ultra-thin design. It was a controversial move, to say the least. But according to a new report from a well-known tipster, Samsung is already testing S Pen support on "variants."Notice the plural there? It sounds like the standardwill likely keep its slim profile (and lack of stylus), but a new, separate model could be in the pipeline. This specific variant is rumored to feature a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. Why the sudden shift back to productivity? The report points directly at "Company A"—which is almost certainly Apple—and their rumored foldable plans.



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Rumored dimensions

Samsung "Wide" Fold: 7.6-inch inner display / 5.4-inch outer display

Apple " iPhone Fold ": 7.58-inch inner display / 5.35-inch outer display





Why this actually matters



We are looking at a potential fragmentation of the Galaxy Z lineup, and honestly, it makes sense. The "thin is king" trend is great for pocketability, but it alienated the power users who stuck with the Fold series specifically for the S Pen. By splitting the line, Samsung can theoretically satisfy both crowds.



More importantly, this is about the upcoming war with the We are looking at a potential fragmentation of the Galaxy Z lineup, and honestly, it makes sense. The "thin is king" trend is great for pocketability, but it alienated the power users who stuck with the Fold series specifically for the S Pen. By splitting the line, Samsung can theoretically satisfy both crowds.More importantly, this is about the upcoming war with the iPhone Fold . Apple’s rumored device is leaning towards that squarer, 4:3 aspect ratio—a canvas that is just better for multitasking and, ironically, stylus work.

If Samsung wants to greet the iPhone Fold in 2026 with a direct competitor, they can't just rely on the tall, narrow design they've been iterating on. They need a device that matches that expansive screen real estate. It’s not just about specs; it’s about not letting Apple define the "pro" foldable experience the moment they enter the market.



Which foldable aspect ratio do you prefer? The candy bar aspect ratio from older Z Folds. 10.53% The current aspect ratio of the Z Fold 7 28.95% The passport aspect ratio of the OG Pixel Fold. 47.37% The aspect ratio of the latest Pixel Fold 13.16% Vote 38 Votes





The passport aspect ratio is the best aspect ratio for a foldable

Samsung Wide Fold 5.4"/7.6" 4:3

iPhone Fold 5.35"/7.58" 4:3 pic.twitter.com/9hWLKMIym1 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2025



Z Fold 7 dropping the S Pen was a bit of a fumble for the "Ultra" crowd, even if the device felt amazing in the hand. Bringing it back for a specific "Pro" or "Wide" variant is the right move, but it risks confusing the lineup. Do we really need a Z Fold 8 , a Z Fold 8 Ultra, and a Z Flip?



That said, I’m all for a wider form factor. The tall, candy-bar cover screens on previous Folds have always felt a bit cramped for typing. If this new variant mimics the passport shape we’ve seen on devices like the original Personally, I think thedropping the S Pen was a bit of a fumble for the "Ultra" crowd, even if the device felt amazing in the hand. Bringing it back for a specific "Pro" or "Wide" variant is the right move, but it risks confusing the lineup. Do we really need a, aUltra, and a Z Flip?That said, I’m all for a wider form factor. The tall, candy-bar cover screens on previous Folds have always felt a bit cramped for typing. If this new variant mimics the passport shape we’ve seen on devices like the original Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open , combined with Samsung’s software polish and S Pen support, I’d be the first in line to buy it. It sounds like the ultimate productivity machine we’ve been asking for, even if it took the threat of an Apple foldable to finally make it happen.

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