Apple might be forcing Samsung’s hand to bring back this iconic tool in a new foldable shape
New leaks suggest a "wide" Galaxy Fold is coming to compete with a certain competitor.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung might be planning a specialized version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to bring back a beloved feature, and it’s all because of a certain competitor.
A course correction in the works
If you read our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, you know the score: Samsung ditched S Pen support to chase an ultra-thin design. It was a controversial move, to say the least. But according to a new report from a well-known tipster, Samsung is already testing S Pen support on "Galaxy Z Fold 8 variants."
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Notice the plural there? It sounds like the standard Z Fold 8 will likely keep its slim profile (and lack of stylus), but a new, separate model could be in the pipeline. This specific variant is rumored to feature a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. Why the sudden shift back to productivity? The report points directly at "Company A"—which is almost certainly Apple—and their rumored foldable plans.
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Rumored dimensions
- Samsung "Wide" Fold: 7.6-inch inner display / 5.4-inch outer display
- Apple "iPhone Fold": 7.58-inch inner display / 5.35-inch outer display
Why this actually matters
A reliable tipster says Samsung is working on yet another foldable. | Image credit — Lanzuk (Naver)
We are looking at a potential fragmentation of the Galaxy Z lineup, and honestly, it makes sense. The "thin is king" trend is great for pocketability, but it alienated the power users who stuck with the Fold series specifically for the S Pen. By splitting the line, Samsung can theoretically satisfy both crowds.
More importantly, this is about the upcoming war with the iPhone Fold. Apple’s rumored device is leaning towards that squarer, 4:3 aspect ratio—a canvas that is just better for multitasking and, ironically, stylus work.
If Samsung wants to greet the iPhone Fold in 2026 with a direct competitor, they can't just rely on the tall, narrow design they've been iterating on. They need a device that matches that expansive screen real estate. It’s not just about specs; it’s about not letting Apple define the "pro" foldable experience the moment they enter the market.
Which foldable aspect ratio do you prefer?
The candy bar aspect ratio from older Z Folds.
10.53%
The current aspect ratio of the Z Fold 7
28.95%
The passport aspect ratio of the OG Pixel Fold.
47.37%
The aspect ratio of the latest Pixel Fold
13.16%
The passport aspect ratio is the best aspect ratio for a foldable
Samsung Wide Fold 5.4"/7.6" 4:3— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2025
iPhone Fold 5.35"/7.58" 4:3 pic.twitter.com/9hWLKMIym1
Personally, I think the Z Fold 7 dropping the S Pen was a bit of a fumble for the "Ultra" crowd, even if the device felt amazing in the hand. Bringing it back for a specific "Pro" or "Wide" variant is the right move, but it risks confusing the lineup. Do we really need a Z Fold 8, a Z Fold 8 Ultra, and a Z Flip?
That said, I’m all for a wider form factor. The tall, candy-bar cover screens on previous Folds have always felt a bit cramped for typing. If this new variant mimics the passport shape we’ve seen on devices like the original Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, combined with Samsung’s software polish and S Pen support, I’d be the first in line to buy it. It sounds like the ultimate productivity machine we’ve been asking for, even if it took the threat of an Apple foldable to finally make it happen.
That said, I’m all for a wider form factor. The tall, candy-bar cover screens on previous Folds have always felt a bit cramped for typing. If this new variant mimics the passport shape we’ve seen on devices like the original Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, combined with Samsung’s software polish and S Pen support, I’d be the first in line to buy it. It sounds like the ultimate productivity machine we’ve been asking for, even if it took the threat of an Apple foldable to finally make it happen.
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