Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple might be forcing Samsung’s hand to bring back this iconic tool in a new foldable shape

New leaks suggest a "wide" Galaxy Fold is coming to compete with a certain competitor.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung might be planning a specialized version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to bring back a beloved feature, and it’s all because of a certain competitor.

A course correction in the works

If you read our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, you know the score: Samsung ditched S Pen support to chase an ultra-thin design. It was a controversial move, to say the least. But according to a new report from a well-known tipster, Samsung is already testing S Pen support on "Galaxy Z Fold 8 variants."

Recommended For You

Notice the plural there? It sounds like the standard Z Fold 8 will likely keep its slim profile (and lack of stylus), but a new, separate model could be in the pipeline. This specific variant is rumored to feature a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. Why the sudden shift back to productivity? The report points directly at "Company A"—which is almost certainly Apple—and their rumored foldable plans.

Recommended For You

Rumored dimensions


  • Samsung "Wide" Fold: 7.6-inch inner display / 5.4-inch outer display
  • Apple "iPhone Fold": 7.58-inch inner display / 5.35-inch outer display

Why this actually matters

Leaker Lanzuk
A reliable tipster says Samsung is working on yet another foldable. | Image credit — Lanzuk (Naver)

We are looking at a potential fragmentation of the Galaxy Z lineup, and honestly, it makes sense. The "thin is king" trend is great for pocketability, but it alienated the power users who stuck with the Fold series specifically for the S Pen. By splitting the line, Samsung can theoretically satisfy both crowds.

More importantly, this is about the upcoming war with the iPhone Fold. Apple’s rumored device is leaning towards that squarer, 4:3 aspect ratio—a canvas that is just better for multitasking and, ironically, stylus work.

If Samsung wants to greet the iPhone Fold in 2026 with a direct competitor, they can't just rely on the tall, narrow design they've been iterating on. They need a device that matches that expansive screen real estate. It’s not just about specs; it’s about not letting Apple define the "pro" foldable experience the moment they enter the market.

Which foldable aspect ratio do you prefer?
The candy bar aspect ratio from older Z Folds.
10.53%
The current aspect ratio of the Z Fold 7
28.95%
The passport aspect ratio of the OG Pixel Fold.
47.37%
The aspect ratio of the latest Pixel Fold
13.16%
38 Votes

The passport aspect ratio is the best aspect ratio for a foldable


Personally, I think the Z Fold 7 dropping the S Pen was a bit of a fumble for the "Ultra" crowd, even if the device felt amazing in the hand. Bringing it back for a specific "Pro" or "Wide" variant is the right move, but it risks confusing the lineup. Do we really need a Z Fold 8, a Z Fold 8 Ultra, and a Z Flip?

That said, I’m all for a wider form factor. The tall, candy-bar cover screens on previous Folds have always felt a bit cramped for typing. If this new variant mimics the passport shape we’ve seen on devices like the original Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, combined with Samsung’s software polish and S Pen support, I’d be the first in line to buy it. It sounds like the ultimate productivity machine we’ve been asking for, even if it took the threat of an Apple foldable to finally make it happen.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!

Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless