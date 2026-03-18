Yet another disappointing Galaxy Z Flip 8 detail is revealed well ahead of its launch

Z Flip 7

just





But that's obviously not going to stop rumormongers from... rumormongering and publications like But that's obviously not going to stop rumormongers from... rumormongering and publications like 91mobiles from unearthing precious (albeit not always surprising) information well ahead of time.

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The Z Flip 8 will apparently match the Z Flip 4 in one key area













Galaxy Z Flip 8 To put things in context, the Z Flip 4 used to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while theis likely to house a vastly superior Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC (or a similarly powerful Exynos 2600) under its hood.







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Do you think you'll buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8? Not unless it comes with faster charging. Not unless it comes with a bigger battery. Not unless it brings other upgrades to the table. Probably. Probably not. Vote 1 Votes





Is 25W that bad?





boost that number to an impressive 45W. Maybe not, but it's definitely not great either, especially when you look around and see the ultra-affordable Motorola Razr (2025) support slightly higher 30W speeds and the slightly costlier Razr Plus (2025) boost that number to an impressive 45W.









Galaxy Z Flip 8 from at least one important standpoint, and the same goes for new and future clamshell-style foldables from brands like Oppo and Honor this year. Naturally, that means the entire Motorola Razr (2026) family will hold a clear advantage over thefrom at least one important standpoint, and the same goes for new and future clamshell-style foldables from brands like Oppo and Honor this year.









At the risk of repeating myself, those numbers would be... disappointing for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 , which is obviously unlikely to cost less than its predecessor or its main 2026 competitors.

Can the Galaxy Z Flip 8 still be saved from instant irrelevance?





Galaxy Z Flip 7 already sports some pretty large and sharp screens, a big change in that department also seems unlikely. Keep in mind that the camera upgrades are expected to be nonexistent , and because thealready sports some pretty large and sharp screens, a big change in that department also seems unlikely.





That would leave Samsung with a very simple way to make the Galaxy Z Flip 8 more attractive than its forerunners, but the chances of a starting price reduction in today's economic climate are even lower than that aforementioned weight decrease. At best, we can hope that the Z Flip 8 will cost the same as the Z Flip 7 at launch in the summer, which is far from guaranteed... and would be far from impressive anyway.

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