Apple has reportedly abandoned a different foldable iPhone because it was “unnecessary”
If the wide-folding iPhone isn't your cup of tea, you're out of luck.
A concept render of a potential clamshell foldable iPhone. | Image by Technizo Concept
Apple will release its highly anticipated foldable iPhone later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max following its new iPhone release schedule. However, the company was also debating another type of foldable smartphone, one that might have sold quite well if it hadn’t been abandoned due to being deemed unnecessary.
According to a leak (translated source), the company had been thinking of designing a clamshell foldable flagship to complement the foldable iPhone. While the latter will compete with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, the former was supposed to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and similar phones instead.
Apparently, people inside Apple mostly felt that a clamshell-style foldable iPhone would be unnecessary. The company always waits to do something — like it did with entering the foldable segment because it wanted no creases — and tries to make products that fit in better with its other offerings.
It would be like a traditional iPhone except that it would have been able to be folded in half. Apple allegedly felt that this didn’t do anything new or exciting and that it would only sacrifice the battery capacity and the display because of its foldable nature. Camera performance would have also suffered in such a design.
I’m conflicted on Apple’s decision. On the one hand, it makes sense keeping in mind the company’s ethos, but on the other hand, I still think many people would have bought a clamshell foldable iPhone just because it looks cool.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 wasn’t as popular as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but it still sold pretty decently. A clamshell foldable iPhone would probably have been able to give it a run for its money.
This clamshell foldable iPhone has been leaked before, but according to the new report, this model has now either been abandoned entirely or postponed indefinitely.
Which type of foldable iPhone would you have preferred?
A clamshell foldable iPhone would have competed with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image by PhoneArena
For example, the foldable iPhone is expected to be marketed as the more premium model, above even the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This is a new strategy taking shape centered around Apple’s “Ultra” products, and the company felt that a clamshell iPhone had no place here.
Apple would allegedly instead just make a smaller traditional iPhone than try to market a clamshell model as being compact enough for smaller pockets.
Missing out on potential revenue?
