The Galaxy Z Flip 8's leaked battery capacity is just disappointing

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still months away, but leaks and rumors have been flying left and right. This one concerns the battery and things aren't looking good.

Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Flip 7 from the side
The next flip flagship from Samsung is shaping up to be just an incremental upgrade | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still months away, but leaks and rumors have been flying left and right. Most of them are quite disappointing as well. We already reported the Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera situation, or more like the lack of upgrades in that area, and now we have another disappointing leak.

This time the rumor concerns the Galaxy Z Flip 8's battery and comes from our friends at Galaxy Club (in Dutch). The folks claim to have secured the specifications of both batteries inside the upcoming Z Flip 8, and it's not good news.

According to the report, Samsung's next flip flagship will come equipped with two batteries — EB-BF776 and EB-BF777. These two cells have rated capacities of 1,150 mAh and 3,024 mAh, respectively.

No changes in the Galaxy Z Flip 8 battery capacity | Image by Samsung - The Galaxy Z Flip 8&#039;s leaked battery capacity is just disappointing
No changes in the Galaxy Z Flip 8 battery capacity | Image by Samsung


If we do the math, the combined typical capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 comes in at 4,174 mAh. That's the exact same capacity as the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is bizarre, because the capacities of the two separate cells are different between the two phones.

It seems that Samsung deliberately made the choice to stick with this battery capacity in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, which is, again, disappointing.

The total advertised battery capacity for the Z Flip 8 will be the same as that of its predecessor, namely 4,300 mAh.

You can check out everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at our dedicated hub page, but so far — not so good.

Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8?
11 Votes


Another incremental step for the Galaxy Z Flip family?



All the information we have so far points toward another incremental upgrade for the next Samsung flip flagship. The camera system is expected to be the same. Now it seems that the battery capacity will also remain unchanged. Some rumors suggest that both screens — the inner flexible display and the cover screen — will also remain the same from the previous generation.

What will most likely change is the chipset inside. We expect Samsung to continue to use the Flip series for an Exynos testbed. Judging from the previous generation and the S26 situation, the Z Flip 8 will most likely come equipped with the Exynos 2600 chip. It's a flagship silicon built on a 2 nm node, but its performance still can't match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's main rival.

Further down the specs sheet there's nothing new or exciting to report. The charging speeds will also most likely remain the same, and the only meaningful upgrade could come in the form of a new design, thinner phone, narrower bezels around the displays, and lighter weight.

Key specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (rumored)

  • Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2600 (2nm)
  • Memory/Storage: 12GB RAM; 256GB/512GB storage
  • Display: 6.9-inch foldable inner display, 4.1-inch cover screen
  • Battery: 4,300 mAh
  • Camera: 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide (rear), 10MP selfie
  • Design: Lighter (approx. 180g) and thinner than Z Flip 7
  • Software: Android 17 (One UI 9)

Galaxy Z Flip 8 rumored release date and price


We assume that Samsung will simply launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 using the familiar schedule the company has been following for the past couple of generations. We're looking at a possible official announcement sometime in July.

In terms of the potential price increase, that's the only good news at the moment. According to the rumors and leaks from industry insiders, Samsung will stick to the same price tag that the company used for the previous model.

This means you will be able to get the 256GB base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 for $1,099. There will be just one additional 512GB version possibly with the same 12GB of RAM, and the price will most likely match last year's 512GB Z Flip 7 model at around $1,219.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless