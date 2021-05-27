Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip
According to tipster Iceuniverse, the new Z Flip 3 will weigh 183 grams, which is the same weight as the original Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G. This new information only further supports previous rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be more of an updated version of its predecessors, rather than a completely revamped model.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will probably be mostly improved spec-wise. An updated processor, cameras and more RAM and storage are expected. These will make the pocketable Samsung device on par with the 2021 competition.
Previously leaked images revealed that the device will have a two tone design, with a dual-camera system sitting next to its outer display. Eight color options are expected. Beige, Black, Dark Blue, Gray, Green, Pink, and Purple color variants will be present for all markets.
According to previous leaked information, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a lot more affordable. The phone will have a starting price of $999. In comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G had a starting price of $1,499.
This new price could mean that Samsung wants its foldable phones to take more market share. It is early to say if the company has any plans to ditch its Galaxy S-series in favor of foldable phones in the future, but it is a probability. After all, the company has canceled the Galaxy Note this year.