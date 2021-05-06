Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 concept render — LetsGoDigital x Snoreyn
Days after the final design of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 surfaced online, rumors are floating around about a potential price cut that’d make the foldable clamshell no more expensive than a traditional flagship phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be more affordable than Samsung's Z Flip 5G
Reliable tipster Max Jambor has shared a leak from Twitter user @hwangmh01, who claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail somewhere between $990 and $1,199 in the United States when it’s released this summer.
The latter seems to be the highest price Samsung is contemplating for its Galaxy Z Flip 3, but if the South Korean brand does go lower it could seriously help take foldable smartphones mainstream. After all, this device should be one of the best phones in 2021.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be released in early August
Alongside the pricing information and name, a date is included — August 3. It’s unclear right now whether that’s the Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date or Galaxy Z Flip 3 announcement date. Although considering recent leaks and reports, there’s a good chance August 3 could be the release date.
Currently, an Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected in mid-July. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should make an appearance at the same press event. It’s unclear whether its release timeline will match that of the compact (and presumably more affordable) Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the inside and a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display. A secondary 1.4-inch screen is rumored to be on the cards too.
Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take inspiration from the Google Pixel 2 XL with a dual-tone design that pairs a black panel over the rear camera and display with a colorful piece of glass. The black panel occupies around one-third of the rear, with the rest coming in the users’ color of choice.
Speaking of which, rumor has it that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in eight colorways — Violet, Green, Beige, Gray Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.
