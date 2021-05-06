Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 06, 2021, 9:48 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 concept render — LetsGoDigital x Snoreyn

Days after the final design of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 surfaced online, rumors are floating around about a potential price cut that’d make the foldable clamshell no more expensive than a traditional flagship phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be more affordable than Samsung's Z Flip 5G


Reliable tipster Max Jambor has shared a leak from Twitter user @hwangmh01, who claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail somewhere between $990 and $1,199 in the United States when it’s released this summer.

The original Galaxy Z Flip landed at $1,380 in the US early last year. The newer Galaxy Z Flip 5G arrived some months later and retailed at $1,449, although its price has since been cut to $1,199.

The latter seems to be the highest price Samsung is contemplating for its Galaxy Z Flip 3, but if the South Korean brand does go lower it could seriously help take foldable smartphones mainstream. After all, this device should be one of the best phones in 2021.


The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be released in early August


Alongside the pricing information and name, a date is included — August 3. It’s unclear right now whether that’s the Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date or Galaxy Z Flip 3 announcement date. Although considering recent leaks and reports, there’s a good chance August 3 could be the release date. 

Currently, an Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected in mid-July. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should make an appearance at the same press event. It’s unclear whether its release timeline will match that of the compact (and presumably more affordable) Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the inside and a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display. A secondary 1.4-inch screen is rumored to be on the cards too.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take inspiration from the Google Pixel 2 XL with a dual-tone design that pairs a black panel over the rear camera and display with a colorful piece of glass. The black panel occupies around one-third of the rear, with the rest coming in the users’ color of choice. 

Speaking of which, rumor has it that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in eight colorways — Violet, Green, Beige, Gray Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.

Featured stories

Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design
Popular stories
Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors
Popular stories
Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless