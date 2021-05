Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 concept render — LetsGoDigital x Snoreyn





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be more affordable than Samsung's Z Flip 5G







The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be released in early August

Alongside the pricing information and name, a date is included — August 3. It's unclear right now whether that's the Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date or Galaxy Z Flip 3 announcement date. Although considering recent leaks and reports, there's a good chance August 3 could be the release date.









Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the inside and a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display. A secondary



Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 on the inside and a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display. A secondary 1.4-inch screen is rumored to be on the cards too. Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take inspiration from the Google Pixel 2 XL with a dual-tone design that pairs a black panel over the rear camera and display with a colorful piece of glass. The black panel occupies around one-third of the rear, with the rest coming in the users' color of choice. Currently, an Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected in mid-July. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should make an appearance at the same press event. It's unclear whether its release timeline will match that of the compact (and presumably more affordable) Galaxy Z Flip 3.





Speaking of which, rumor has it that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in eight colorways — Violet, Green, Beige, Gray Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.

Days after the final design of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 surfaced online, rumors are floating around about a potential price cut that’d make the foldable clamshell no more expensive than a traditional flagship phone.Reliable tipster Max Jambor has shared a leak from Twitter user @hwangmh01 , who claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail somewhere between $990 and $1,199 in the United States when it’s released this summer.The original Galaxy Z Flip landed at $1,380 in the US early last year. The newer Galaxy Z Flip 5G arrived some months later and retailed at $1,449, although its price has since been cut to $1,199.The latter seems to be the highest price Samsung is contemplating for its Galaxy Z Flip 3, but if the South Korean brand does go lower it could seriously help take foldable smartphones mainstream. After all, this device should be one of the best phones in 2021