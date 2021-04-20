Huge Galaxy Z Flip 3 color lineup highlights just how serious Samsung is about its next-gen foldables

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The two flexible powerhouses are widely expected to break cover at a joint Unpacked event sometime in July , which is why it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that rumors are ramping up over their specs, features, and other key selling points.

Eight is the magic number





While we have yet to see a credible Galaxy Z Flip 3 render, let alone a real-life photograph or video, two extremely reliable sources are already painting what seems like a pretty much complete picture of the upcoming handset's color options.









The gray, white, dark blue, and pink paint jobs would bring the Galaxy Z Flip 3 versions up to a grand total of eight, compared to just four original Z Flip models and three Mystic-branded Z Flip 5G color options.









While we're on the subject, it's obviously far too early to know (or try to guess) the marketing names of all these different Z Flip 3 models. In fact, we still can't even vouch for the accuracy of the phone's moniker, which could end up being a slightly more confusing Galaxy Z Flip 2









No, you probably won't be able to choose between all eight options





Circling back to all those rumored shades, it's worth highlighting that significant geographical differences are generally to be expected in these types of situations. In other words, it's highly unlikely that US buyers, for instance, will ever be able to choose from that entire palette.





The OG 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip , in case you're wondering, is available at the time of this writing exclusively in a Mirror Black color stateside, while the "second-gen" Z Flip 5G can be currently had in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray hues.









By the way, another notable chromatic difference could be seen between 4G LTE-limited and 5G-capable versions of Samsung 's Galaxy Z Flip 3. Last but not least, the gray flavor may or may not be a super-expensive Thom Browne special edition.





For the time being, we should probably focus on the larger significance of such an extended color lineup instead of obsessing over what countries are likely to get what variants and which shades might prove prettier.







