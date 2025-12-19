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The rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is now a hit at $150 off on Amazon

Limited-time promo makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) very tough to ignore.

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Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is placed on a table.
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Rugged smartwatch buyers, this is your chance to grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at its best price! Amazon is now offering a surprisingly good $150 price cut — a bargain we’ve never encountered on the US version of this Galaxy wearable.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is $150 off

$150 off (23%)
The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has just dropped to its lowest price at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the wearable for $150 off its original price in Titanium Gray with an orange band. Other colorways are currently going for $100 off right now. Save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): up to $250 off

$399 99
$649 99
$250 off (38%)
Alternatively, you can save up to $250 on the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). The promo is available at the official store, and it requires an eligible device trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

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Let’s get some context. The limited-time sale is only available on the Titanium Gray variant with an orange band. If this color combination doesn’t quite fit your style, the Titanium Blue and Titanium Silver options are going for a more modest $100 price cut. Grab the Titanium Gray model if you want to save the most — or consider Samsung’s offer instead.

Right now, the official store is letting you save a whopping $250 on all three color variants with an eligible device trade-in. Even better, Samsung is offering the maximum trade-in discount not only on the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) but also on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) a huge leap forward from its predecessor? Not exactly — the design language and interface are almost identical. But that’s certainly not a drawback in our opinion. Navigation is super intuitive thanks to Wear OS, and it boasts an especially rugged design.

What’s more, the timepiece comes with 64GB of internal storage compared to 32GB on the original Watch Ultra (2024), giving you extra space for music, third-party apps, and more. It’s also equipped with a range of features that help you stay on top of your overall health. And with Gemini AI extras, you can quickly navigate tasks, like sending texts without interrupting your workout.

Overall, if you’re after a premium, durable, and feature-rich wearable from Samsung with the latest features, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is absolutely the one for you. Don’t wait up and save $150 while Amazon’s epic discount lasts.

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$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
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Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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