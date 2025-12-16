Limited-time deal plunges Galaxy Watch 8 to lowest price, perfect for holiday gifting
The watch can even arrive before Christmas if you place your order now!
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Galaxy Watch 8 right now.There are a lot of premium smartwatches out there, but if you’re a Galaxy fan looking for a feature-rich timepiece and aren’t an outdoor aficionado, chances are you’re eyeing the regular
It’s worth pointing out that the deal has been available for a few days now. And since it drops one of the best smartwatches on the market to a record low price, I believe it might not stay available for long. Therefore, I urge you to be quick, especially given that some models should arrive before Christmas if you place your order now, making it a great choice for a present for a loved one as well.
Its only downside, in my opinion, is that it usually lasts a day, day and a half on a single charge, which is completely normal battery life for such a smartwatch. Nevertheless, I’d really like to see a Galaxy Watch that can last at least a week without requiring a top-up, but I digress.
Well, a sweet $100 discount on exactly this bad boy on Amazon is currently making it irresistible, as it allows shoppers to grab one for just under $280. And guess what? The promo applies to all variants of the smartwatch. So, regardless of whether you’re after the Bluetooth version or LTE model, or the 40mm or 44mm option, you can save big as long as you don’t dilly-dally and pull the trigger while the offer is still up for grabs.
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It’s worth pointing out that the deal has been available for a few days now. And since it drops one of the best smartwatches on the market to a record low price, I believe it might not stay available for long. Therefore, I urge you to be quick, especially given that some models should arrive before Christmas if you place your order now, making it a great choice for a present for a loved one as well.
The truth is, you can’t go wrong with getting this bad boy. As a true premium Samsung smartwatch, it delivers a high-end feel with its aluminum case, all while packing a plethora of features. It basically comes with all the bells and whistles most top-tier smartwatches have, including a dedicated running coach and Samsung’s body composition analysis, which might come in handy for your new year resolution, as it tells you your body fat and muscle percentages.
Since it runs on Wear OS, the watch also lets you download third-party apps from the Google Play Store, as well as make contactless payments, take phone calls, and receive notifications directly from your wrist.
Its only downside, in my opinion, is that it usually lasts a day, day and a half on a single charge, which is completely normal battery life for such a smartwatch. Nevertheless, I’d really like to see a Galaxy Watch that can last at least a week without requiring a top-up, but I digress.
The point is that the Galaxy Watch 8 is an absolute no-brainer at $100 off on Amazon. So, don’t miss out—grab yours at this sweet discount today!
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