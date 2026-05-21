The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab One is too cheap to ignore after huge new 44 percent discount









This is probably the "one" for you if you insist on spending as little money as possible and don't care if you get just an 8.7-inch screen with 60Hz refresh rate capabilities and a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, as well as a decidedly unremarkable MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This is probably the "one" for you if you insist on spending as little money as possible and don't care if you get just an 8.7-inch screen with 60Hz refresh rate capabilities and a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, as well as a decidedly unremarkable MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Lenovo Tab One $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) After getting a price hike from $149.99 to $179.99 nearly two months back, the 8.7-inch Lenovo Tab One with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space is incredibly marked down to an irresistible and possibly unbeatable $99.99 for a presumably limited time only. Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You









Of course, the Tab One's biggest flaw is likely its software support (or lack thereof), as the compact slate has already reached the end of the road as far as major OS upgrades are concerned after moving from Android 14 to Android 15 while only being guaranteed to receive security patches until next spring.





But all those weaknesses will likely be ignored by the most cash-strapped buyers out there once you hear how much (or rather how little) the Lenovo Tab One costs right now. Are you ready? The affordable tablet's $179.99 list price is reduced to a measly $99.99, making this thing one of the market's greatest bargains... alongside something like Walmart's newly released Onn 7 Core









The Onn 7 Core, however, sports a smaller and lower-res display, as well as modest 2MP front and rear cameras, but also Android 16 software out of the box. Overall, I still think the Lenovo Tab One delivers more value, especially when you consider its superior 12.5-hour battery endurance rating, reasonably fast 15W charging support, dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and 8MP rear-facing snapper.





And yes, in case you're wondering, the Lenovo Tab One has actually been on sale at an even lower price than $99.99 a couple of times in the past, but that was before the device got an increase from $149.99 to $179.99 nearly two months ago . In other words, I wouldn't expect the tablet to drop as low as $79.99 anytime soon... if ever again.

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