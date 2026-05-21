The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab One is too cheap to ignore after huge new 44 percent discount
This is definitely not the world's most impressive tablet, but it does deliver impressive value at a crazy low price of $99.99.
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The Lenovo Tab One doesn't look half bad for its newly reduced price at first glance, let alone under the hood. | Image by Lenovo
Just in case you haven't gotten the memo yet, this week is a brilliant time to get a new feature-packed Lenovo tablet at an unbeatable price. But if the Yoga Tab, Idea Tab, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab Pro are all still out of your budget even after their latest hefty discounts, you might want to take a look at the Lenovo Tab One as well.
This is probably the "one" for you if you insist on spending as little money as possible and don't care if you get just an 8.7-inch screen with 60Hz refresh rate capabilities and a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, as well as a decidedly unremarkable MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
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Of course, the Tab One's biggest flaw is likely its software support (or lack thereof), as the compact slate has already reached the end of the road as far as major OS upgrades are concerned after moving from Android 14 to Android 15 while only being guaranteed to receive security patches until next spring.
But all those weaknesses will likely be ignored by the most cash-strapped buyers out there once you hear how much (or rather how little) the Lenovo Tab One costs right now. Are you ready? The affordable tablet's $179.99 list price is reduced to a measly $99.99, making this thing one of the market's greatest bargains... alongside something like Walmart's newly released Onn 7 Core.
The powerful speakers are just one of the Tab One's key advantages over other ultra-affordable tablets right now. | Image by Lenovo
The Onn 7 Core, however, sports a smaller and lower-res display, as well as modest 2MP front and rear cameras, but also Android 16 software out of the box. Overall, I still think the Lenovo Tab One delivers more value, especially when you consider its superior 12.5-hour battery endurance rating, reasonably fast 15W charging support, dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and 8MP rear-facing snapper.
And yes, in case you're wondering, the Lenovo Tab One has actually been on sale at an even lower price than $99.99 a couple of times in the past, but that was before the device got an increase from $149.99 to $179.99 nearly two months ago. In other words, I wouldn't expect the tablet to drop as low as $79.99 anytime soon... if ever again.
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