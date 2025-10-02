Amazon is savagely slashing the prices of Samsung's rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro before Prime Day





But that's where I come in today, feeling more determined than ever to put the spotlight on the three-year-old 10.1-inch mid-ranger for cash-strapped folks who work in challenging environments or just everyday adventurous users who regularly get in contact with the natural elements around us all.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro $256 off (39%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Processor, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, User-Removable 7,600mAh Battery, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, S Pen Included, Black Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro $278 off (39%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.1-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Processor, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, User-Removable 7,600mAh Battery, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, S Pen Included, Black Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro $298 off (39%) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Processor, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, User-Removable 7,600mAh Battery, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, S Pen Included, Black Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro $322 off (39%) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.1-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Processor, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, User-Removable 7,600mAh Battery, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, S Pen Included, Black Buy at Amazon





Priced back in the day at $649.99 and up, this absolute tank of an Android slate is currently marked down by a massive $256 or so in its most affordable configuration. That only packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, mind you, but for just $36 more, you can add an extra two gigs of memory and double down on the local digital hoarding room.





Even better, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is on sale at hefty discounts of up to $322 right now in 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, and perhaps best of all, these killer and totally unprecedented Amazon deals do not require a Prime membership or anything else of that sort.

and a stylus at a great price this holiday season. So, yes, I don't think it's worth waiting for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event if you're looking for an ultra-robust Android tablet with a large and reasonably high-quality display in tow, a respectable processor under the hood, solid battery life,a stylus at a great price this holiday season.





Yes, Samsung 's signature S Pen comes bundled with the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro at no extra charge, and to further enhance the value proposition, the 10.1-inch TFT LCD screen is designed to function flawlessly even in wet conditions or if you keep your work gloves on.





On top of everything else, this bad boy's battery is user-removable (and, thus, user-replaceable too), and despite its advanced age, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro runs Android 15 on the software side of things, with an Android 16 update likely to come at some point in the next few months as well. What more could you possibly want... from a budget-friendly rugged tablet in 2025?







