Samsung launches its latest rugged tablet: the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro
Many of us enjoy our portable tech devices — phones, tablets, wearables, etc. — and mainly use them for entertainment and social interaction, with a touch of productivity here and there. But it is easy to forget that there is a plethora of such products, specifically designed to help workers do their job more effortlessly and efficiently.
Since the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is a rugged tablet, it is only natural to start with how protected it is from the environment.
The display on this elegant tank of a tablet, arguably the most vulnerable and important part, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung claims that it can withstand drops of up to 1m (3.28ft), and if you install the protective cover that comes in the box the Tab Active4 Pro should be able to handle 1.2m(3.93ft) as well.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a real rugged device if it didn’t have some military-grade protection, so the Active4 Pro also complies with the MIL-STD-810H certification, which includes everything from high altitudes and extreme humidity to excessive vibration and salt spray.
MIL-STD-810H certification is based on standardized tests done by the US Military, however, which can be different from real-world usage scenarios, so there is no guarantee for extreme conditions. Nevertheless, it does give a slight peace of mind when it comes to the tablet’s durability.
On the practicality side of things, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro seems to strike a decent amount of points. It is not a particularly heavy piece of equipment for all intents and purposes, weighing in at 674g (1.48 pounds), which is about the same weight as the Active Pro from 2019. With the included protective cover and S Pen, we jump to 833g(1.83 pounds).
Last but not least, the speakers have been upgraded to have a higher maximum volume — an important detail for those who work in louder working environments like construction sites, for example.
And if all of these features are not enough, Samsung says the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro can easily be made to accommodate even more needs as it is compatible with first and third-party accessories like stands, straps, attachable keyboard covers, barcode scanners, and more.
Rugged devices meant for field work are usually bought with the intent to last, and that also includes the software. Samsung promises 3 years of major software updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, which comes with Android 12 out of the box.
In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro comes with support for Sub6 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6. It is also ready to support CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) 13 for private network service.
One of the best parts about the Tab Active4 Pro in our opinion, however, is the user-replaceable battery (7,600mAh). You would have to buy one separately, as you might expect, but it is a great option to have for such a device.
If you have somewhere to keep the tablet plugged in, there’s also No Battery Mode, which is perfect for preventing battery health depletion. This can also pair nicely with Samsung DeX to connect the Active4 Pro to an external display.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet will be available in parts of Europe starting this September, and later in 2022, it will also arrive in North America.
Today, Samsung released a brand new tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, which is specifically intended for those of us who need a rugged device while in the field or working at the frontlines of a business. So, what is the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro made of? Let’s see for ourselves!
Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro specs:
|Display
|10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution, TFT LCD, Touch Sensitivity
|OS
|Android 12.0
|Dimensions
|242.9 x 170.2mm x 10.2mm (674g)
|Camera
|Memory & Storage
|Processor
|6nm Octa-Core Processor
|Battery
|7,600mAh (replaceable)
|Connectivity
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Hall, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Durability
|IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 1.2m Anti-Shock with included protective over, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Pen
|Comes with IP68 certified S Pen in the box
A nice blend of toughness and practicality
How rugged is the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro?
