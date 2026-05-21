Samsung outdoes itself and Amazon with $300 Galaxy S26 Ultra discount AND $100 credit
You probably can't do better than the S26 Ultra if you're looking for a new phone today, and you definitely can't do better than this new Samsung deal.
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The rear-facing camera system is without a doubt one of the S26 Ultra's biggest strengths. | Image by PhoneArena
For a handset that's reportedly outselling its hugely popular predecessor around the world, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is sure discounted a lot... and by a lot, recently hitting a record low price of $999.99 on Amazon.
Unsurprisingly, that outstanding $300 markdown from a list price of $1,299.99 with no special requirements or strings attached went away pretty quickly, being replaced with a slightly lower $250 discount across all S26 Ultra color options and storage variants at the same e-commerce giant.
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Alternatively, you could save $200 on arguably the best Android phone in the world through its manufacturer's official US website and spend $100 less than usual on one or multiple Samsung accessories of your choice, and believe it or not, that bundle deal is now improved to bump up your total savings to a mind-blowing 400 bucks.
The way Samsung's latest first-party Galaxy S26 Ultra promotion works is quite simple, as you can pay $999.99 for the state-of-the-art 6.9-inch device with a built-in Privacy Display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood, and in the same purchase, get $100 instant store credit to spend on a new pair of wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, tablet, protective cover, wireless charger, or even a new laptop.
Obviously, the credit will not be enough to reduce the regular price of a Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro to $0, but the freebie should still come in handy if you were planning on getting a second item with your S26 Ultra anyway.
The world's first phone with a built-in privacy display can now be yours at an unbeatable price. | Image by PhoneArena
Even if you don't find anything to use the credit on, Samsung's greatest handset (ever) is currently cheaper (without a trade-in) at its manufacturer than at Amazon or any other third-party retailer in the US, so you're strongly advised to hurry up and pull the trigger here.
That is, of course, after checking out our comprehensive Galaxy S26 Ultra review and making sure this is the right device for you, which it probably is unless you prefer the more compact body of the "vanilla" Galaxy S26.
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