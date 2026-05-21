Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro screen size leaks, and it's a surprising number
The Galaxy S27 Pro is the latest attempt to freshen up the Galaxy S series, and it's believed to be a smaller Galaxy S Ultra alternative.
The Galaxy S27 Pro will most likely ditch the S Pen | Image by PhoneArena
The first rumors about a "Pro" model in the Galaxy S series date back to last year, but we didn't see such a device in the current Galaxy S26 lineup.
However, it seems that this "Pro" model is coming next year in the shape and form of the Galaxy S27 Pro, and now we even have a leak about its display size.
The rumor is coming from the Korean site ETnews and the reporter Kim Young-ho, but the true source is kept a secret. The Korean news outlet has a good track record when it comes to Samsung leaks and rumors, so it's quite likely they got the display size of the Galaxy S27 Pro right.
ETnews cites a source "familiar with the matter" saying (translated from Korean): "Next year's Galaxy S27 is being prepared with four models, and the new model is scheduled to feature a new 6.47-inch display size that Samsung Electronics has never attempted before."
Samsung is apparently opting for a very diverse screen size strategy with the Galaxy S27 series. Assuming the other three models — the vanilla Galaxy S27, the Plus, and the Ultra — will have similar screen diagonals to their respective predecessors, we're talking about a 6.27-inch phone, a 6.66-inch model, and a 6.89-inch one.
If we add the Galaxy Edge to the equation, we also get a 6.56-inch screen phone in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S27 Pro and its 6.47-inch display.
Taking into account the foldable models of the company — the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models — it all adds up to a very wide range of display sizes for the premium Samsung Galaxy models.
The ETNews report also mentions briefly the specs of the Galaxy S27 Pro. According to the news outlet, the model is believed to sport similar specs to the Ultra, with the omission of the S Pen stylus.
During the past couple of Galaxy S generations, Samsung has been criticized for the lack of true innovation, incremental upgrades, and playing it too safe.
The company responded with the Galaxy Edge experiment (which proved to be unsuccessful), trying to freshen up the lineup.
The Galaxy S27 Pro is the latest attempt in that direction, and I see it aimed toward people who want the Ultra specs but don't care about the S Pen, and the Ultra's screen size is a bit too much for them.
Samsung is sort of trying to emulate Apple's strategy with the two "Pro" models, which has been quite successful through the years. The first quarter of 2026 saw the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max occupying the top 3 spots when it comes to sales.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was out of the top 10, and the best-selling Samsung model was also the cheapest one — the Galaxy A07. What do you think about this, do we need a Pro model without an S Pen in the Galaxy S portfolio?
However, it seems that this "Pro" model is coming next year in the shape and form of the Galaxy S27 Pro, and now we even have a leak about its display size.
The Galaxy S27 Pro will be bigger than the vanilla S26
The vanilla Galaxy S26 | Image by PhoneArena
The rumor is coming from the Korean site ETnews and the reporter Kim Young-ho, but the true source is kept a secret. The Korean news outlet has a good track record when it comes to Samsung leaks and rumors, so it's quite likely they got the display size of the Galaxy S27 Pro right.
Speaking of which, the expected OLED panel is believed to be a 6.47-inch in diagonal. This is a completely new size for the Galaxy S series, and it sits between the regular Galaxy S and the Plus model.
ETnews cites a source "familiar with the matter" saying (translated from Korean): "Next year's Galaxy S27 is being prepared with four models, and the new model is scheduled to feature a new 6.47-inch display size that Samsung Electronics has never attempted before."
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What do you think about a smaller Galaxy S Ultra alternative without an S Pen?
Four Galaxy S27 models of different screen sizes
The Galaxy Edge experiment wasn't very successful | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is apparently opting for a very diverse screen size strategy with the Galaxy S27 series. Assuming the other three models — the vanilla Galaxy S27, the Plus, and the Ultra — will have similar screen diagonals to their respective predecessors, we're talking about a 6.27-inch phone, a 6.66-inch model, and a 6.89-inch one.
If we add the Galaxy Edge to the equation, we also get a 6.56-inch screen phone in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S27 Pro and its 6.47-inch display.
Taking into account the foldable models of the company — the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models — it all adds up to a very wide range of display sizes for the premium Samsung Galaxy models.
Galaxy S27 Pro specs and positioning
The ETNews report also mentions briefly the specs of the Galaxy S27 Pro. According to the news outlet, the model is believed to sport similar specs to the Ultra, with the omission of the S Pen stylus.
There were rumors that Samsung is planning to remove the S Pen for good from the Ultra lineup, but we got it in this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it seems that we'll get it in the Galaxy S27 Ultra as well.
Samsung is looking for a breakthrough
You're looking at the best-selling phones for Q1 2026 | Image by PhoneArena
During the past couple of Galaxy S generations, Samsung has been criticized for the lack of true innovation, incremental upgrades, and playing it too safe.
The company responded with the Galaxy Edge experiment (which proved to be unsuccessful), trying to freshen up the lineup.
The Galaxy S27 Pro is the latest attempt in that direction, and I see it aimed toward people who want the Ultra specs but don't care about the S Pen, and the Ultra's screen size is a bit too much for them.
Samsung is sort of trying to emulate Apple's strategy with the two "Pro" models, which has been quite successful through the years. The first quarter of 2026 saw the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max occupying the top 3 spots when it comes to sales.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was out of the top 10, and the best-selling Samsung model was also the cheapest one — the Galaxy A07. What do you think about this, do we need a Pro model without an S Pen in the Galaxy S portfolio?
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