Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro screen size leaks, and it's a surprising number

The Galaxy S27 Pro will be bigger than the vanilla S26





"Next year's Galaxy S27 is being prepared with four models, and the new model is scheduled to feature a new 6.47-inch display size that Samsung Electronics has never attempted before."





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Four Galaxy S27 models of different screen sizes



Samsung is apparently opting for a very diverse screen size strategy with the Galaxy S27 series. Assuming the other three models — the vanilla Galaxy S27, the Plus, and the Ultra — will have similar screen diagonals to their respective predecessors, we're talking about a 6.27-inch phone, a 6.66-inch model, and a 6.89-inch one.



If we add the Galaxy Edge to the equation, we also get a 6.56-inch screen phone in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S27 Pro and its 6.47-inch display.



Taking into account the foldable models of the company — the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models — it all adds up to a very wide range of display sizes for the premium Samsung Galaxy models.



Galaxy S27 Pro specs and positioning

The ETNews report also mentions briefly the



There were rumors that Samsung is planning to remove the S Pen for good from the Ultra lineup, but we got it in this year's



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Samsung is looking for a breakthrough



During the past couple of Galaxy S generations, Samsung has been criticized for the lack of true innovation, incremental upgrades, and playing it too safe.



The company responded with the Galaxy Edge experiment (which proved to be unsuccessful), trying to freshen up the lineup.



The Galaxy S27 Pro is the latest attempt in that direction, and I see it aimed toward people who want the Ultra specs but don't care about the S Pen, and the Ultra's screen size is a bit too much for them.



Samsung is sort of trying to emulate Apple's strategy with the two "Pro" models, which has been quite successful through the years. The first quarter of 2026 saw the iPhone 17 Pro, and



Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was out of the top 10, and the Samsung is apparently opting for a very diverse screen size strategy with the Galaxy S27 series. Assuming the other three models — the vanilla Galaxy S27, the Plus, and the Ultra — will have similar screen diagonals to their respective predecessors, we're talking about a 6.27-inch phone, a 6.66-inch model, and a 6.89-inch one.If we add the Galaxy Edge to the equation, we also get a 6.56-inch screen phone in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S27 Pro and its 6.47-inch display.Taking into account the foldable models of the company — the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models — it all adds up to a very wide range of display sizes for the premium Samsung Galaxy models.The ETNews report also mentions briefly the specs of the Galaxy S27 Pro . According to the news outlet, the model is believed to sport similar specs to the Ultra, with the omission of the S Pen stylus.There were rumors that Samsung is planning to remove the S Pen for good from the Ultra lineup, but we got it in this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra , and it seems that we'll get it in the Galaxy S27 Ultra as well.During the past couple of Galaxy S generations, Samsung has been criticized for the lack of true innovation, incremental upgrades, and playing it too safe.The company responded with the Galaxy Edge experiment (which proved to be unsuccessful), trying to freshen up the lineup.The Galaxy S27 Pro is the latest attempt in that direction, and I see it aimed toward people who want the Ultra specs but don't care about the S Pen, and the Ultra's screen size is a bit too much for them.Samsung is sort of trying to emulate Apple's strategy with the two "Pro" models, which has been quite successful through the years. The first quarter of 2026 saw the iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max occupying the top 3 spots when it comes to sales.Meanwhile, thewas out of the top 10, and the best-selling Samsung model was also the cheapest one — the Galaxy A07. What do you think about this, do we need a Pro model without an S Pen in the Galaxy S portfolio?

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