The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a hit, which all but guarantees the S27 Ultra will be a snoozefest





Based on the very strong start of the privacy-focused 6.9-inch giant in multiple key Based on the very strong start of the privacy-focused 6.9-inch giant in multiple key markets around the world , I expect that to be true at the end of the year too... but I'm actually hoping you'll prove me wrong by holding off for next year's Galaxy S27 Ultra in large numbers.

Samsung will not change its ways unless you force it to





S26 Ultra improve so clearly on the S25 Ultra's early sales figures in a market as pivotal as the US, and no matter what you're going to accuse me of in the comments section below, that's not because I'm a I'm not going to lie to you, I was disappointed to see theimprove so clearly on the S25 Ultra's early sales figures in a market as pivotal as the US, and no matter what you're going to accuse me of in the comments section below, that's not because I'm a Samsung hater.









I mean, I can be tough on the world's second-largest smartphone vendor , but generally, that comes from a place of great respect (if not love)... and a sense of frustration caused by the company's repeated apathy year after year after year.



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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is admittedly far from Samsung's laziest high-end effort of the last decade or so, but it's also obviously not everything it could have been, cutting major corners in crucial departments like battery capacity, camera technology, charging speeds, and even design.





What is your number one desire for next year's Galaxy S27 Ultra? An unchanged price. A totally new design. A bigger battery and/or faster charging. Better cameras. All of the above. Something else. Vote 16 Votes





By giving the handset more credit than it arguably deserved for its Privacy Display "innovation", modest charging upgrade , and unchanged (starting) price , you're encouraging Samsung to continue to postpone or space out the true breakthroughs we all know the tech giant is capable of. And if you don't agree with me on that, you're either naive or totally clueless.

The S26 Ultra should have been a transitional device





Now, you may or may not agree with me on this, but I expected Samsung's 2026 super-flagship to act as a stepping stone of sorts towards a truly groundbreaking iPhone 18 Pro Max rival, buying the company a little time before state-of-the-art technologies like a 6,000mAh or so battery, 100W or so charging, and a new 200MP camera sensor are deemed ready for the masses.









S26 Ultra Galaxy S23 (yes, 23) Ultra, however, what's stopping Samsung from pushing back some (if not all) of those hugely anticipated upgrades one or several years down the line? If thekeeps selling like hotcakes with a 5,000mAh cell, 60W charging, and the same Isocell HP2 sensor as the(yes, 23) Ultra, however, what's stopping Samsung from pushing back some (if not all) of those hugely anticipated upgrades one or several years down the line?





S27 Ultra . The answer, of course, could be a next-gen iPhone flagship with a set of spectacular improvements over an already extremely well-reviewed 17 Pro Max , but unfortunately for both Apple and Samsung fans, I seriously doubt that's going to happen just one year ahead of the handset family's 20th anniversary , opening the door even wider to a boring

So what should you (realistically) expect from the Galaxy S27 Ultra ?





I don't know whether it's realism or pessimism, but I have great difficulty believing that Samsung will go beyond the 60W mark for the wired charging support of its main 2027 flagship. Upgrading the same spec two years in a row would pretty much be unprecedented for the Korea-based outfit, which is why I wish you would have punished Samsung more harshly in terms of initial S26 Ultra demand for lightly raising the bar from 45W to 60W.













Will the S27 Ultra look identical to its predecessor? Probably not, but if Samsung changes the appearance of the rear-facing camera setup again without actually improving the photography skills in a noticeable way, I think I'm going to go crazy.

What if the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not as popular as it seems?





S26 Ultra a hit based on a couple of different Counterpoint Research reports (as well as a couple of I know I already deemed thea hit based on a couple of different Counterpoint Research reports (as well as a couple of Samsung press releases from last month ), but there's still a lot we don't really know about the handset's early success... and no way to know (for certain, at least) how its sales numbers will evolve in the coming months.









Those reports conveniently leave out any mention of the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's European box-office results so far, and buyers on the old continent often seem to favor lower-cost members of Samsung's product lineup.





It's entirely possible the S26 Ultra is, in fact, not as in-demand as the S25 Ultra outside of the US and South Korea, which keeps my hopes alive that Samsung will ultimately learn the right lessons from its latest high-end phones and roll out a revolutionary Galaxy S27 Ultra in early 2027. That's the only way to keep a presumably game-changing iPhone 20 family at bay... before it's too late.

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