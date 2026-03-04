Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

I tested Galaxy S26 Ultra 60W fast charging: is it a game changer?

The Galaxy scores a big win over iPhone and Pixel with this new tech.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Video Thumbnail


The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is officially here, and while the battery capacity hasn't budged, Samsung has finally given us something we've been begging for: 60W fast charging. After years of being stuck with 45W speeds, this 33% jump in power sounds great on paper, but does it actually change your morning routine, or is it just a cosmetic spec bump?

To find out, I put the S26 Ultra into a cage match against its biggest rivals of 2026. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is the middle ground with 45W speeds, though it’s pushing a slightly larger battery cell. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features slightly slower 40W speeds.

The Lab Setup:

To keep things fair, I've stripped away the variables. All three phones were drained to exactly 1% and the test was carried out in a controlled studio with a temperature of 22°C (71.6°F) to prevent thermal throttling from skewing the results.

I'm checking in at 15-minute intervals to see who hits the 50% mark first and who crosses the finish line.

And here are the results:

PhoneArena Wired Charging Test Results:


Model15 mins30 mins45 minsFull Charge
Galaxy S26 Ultra39%76%97%49 mins
Pixel 10 Pro XL32%60%78%1 hour 24 mins
iPhone 17 Pro Max37%65%81%1 hour 22 mins

So, where does that leave us? Honestly, after living with it for a while, 60W feels less like a spec on a page and more like a bit of a superpower. You quickly get used to that "plug in and wow, it's now charged" lifestyle, and it's hard to go back.

Recommended For You

Look, I'm not saying it's perfect. We have to acknowledge that the Galaxy is working with a smaller battery than its rivals. If you look at something like the OnePlus 15, that thing is a beast with a 7,300 mAh battery, and it still hits a full charge in just 45 minutes. It’s even more impressive, no doubt.

But here’s the real world catch:

While those Chinese flagships are chasing record-breaking numbers, they’re doing it with proprietary tech. If you want those speeds, you’re tethered to their specific brick and their specific cable. I, on the other hand, carry one trusty Anker brick in my bag, and with the Galaxy, I get those top-tier speeds without a second thought. With OnePlus, I’d be stuck lugging around their proprietary charger just to get a quick top-up.

At the end of the day, 60W really is the sweet spot. Getting a 76% boost in just 30 minutes is more than enough to save you during a hectic day. Samsung might not have the biggest number on the box, but they've won where it counts: versatility. It’s fast, it’s reliable, and best of all, it works with the gear you already own.

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless