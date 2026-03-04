I tested Galaxy S26 Ultra 60W fast charging: is it a game changer?

S26 Ultra



Look, I'm not saying it's perfect. We have to acknowledge that the Galaxy is working with a smaller battery than its rivals. If you look at something like the



But here’s the real world catch:



While those Chinese flagships are chasing record-breaking numbers, they’re doing it with proprietary tech. If you want those speeds, you’re tethered to their specific brick and their specific cable. I, on the other hand, carry one trusty Anker brick in my bag, and with the Galaxy, I get those top-tier speeds without a second thought. With OnePlus, I’d be stuck lugging around their proprietary charger just to get a quick top-up.



To keep things fair, I've stripped away the variables. All three phones were drained to exactly 1% and the test was carried out in a controlled studio with a temperature of 22°C (71.6°F) to prevent thermal throttling from skewing the results.I'm checking in at 15-minute intervals to see who hits the 50% mark first and who crosses the finish line.