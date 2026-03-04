I tested Galaxy S26 Ultra 60W fast charging: is it a game changer?
The Galaxy scores a big win over iPhone and Pixel with this new tech.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is officially here, and while the battery capacity hasn't budged, Samsung has finally given us something we've been begging for: 60W fast charging. After years of being stuck with 45W speeds, this 33% jump in power sounds great on paper, but does it actually change your morning routine, or is it just a cosmetic spec bump?
To find out, I put the S26 Ultra into a cage match against its biggest rivals of 2026. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is the middle ground with 45W speeds, though it’s pushing a slightly larger battery cell. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features slightly slower 40W speeds.
The Lab Setup:
To keep things fair, I've stripped away the variables. All three phones were drained to exactly 1% and the test was carried out in a controlled studio with a temperature of 22°C (71.6°F) to prevent thermal throttling from skewing the results.
I'm checking in at 15-minute intervals to see who hits the 50% mark first and who crosses the finish line.
And here are the results:
PhoneArena Wired Charging Test Results:
|Model
|15 mins
|30 mins
|45 mins
|Full Charge
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|39%
|76%
|97%
|49 mins
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|32%
|60%
|78%
|1 hour 24 mins
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|37%
|65%
|81%
|1 hour 22 mins
So, where does that leave us? Honestly, after living with it for a while, 60W feels less like a spec on a page and more like a bit of a superpower. You quickly get used to that "plug in and wow, it's now charged" lifestyle, and it's hard to go back.
But here’s the real world catch:
While those Chinese flagships are chasing record-breaking numbers, they’re doing it with proprietary tech. If you want those speeds, you’re tethered to their specific brick and their specific cable. I, on the other hand, carry one trusty Anker brick in my bag, and with the Galaxy, I get those top-tier speeds without a second thought. With OnePlus, I’d be stuck lugging around their proprietary charger just to get a quick top-up.
Look, I'm not saying it's perfect. We have to acknowledge that the Galaxy is working with a smaller battery than its rivals. If you look at something like the OnePlus 15, that thing is a beast with a 7,300 mAh battery, and it still hits a full charge in just 45 minutes. It’s even more impressive, no doubt.
At the end of the day, 60W really is the sweet spot. Getting a 76% boost in just 30 minutes is more than enough to save you during a hectic day. Samsung might not have the biggest number on the box, but they've won where it counts: versatility. It’s fast, it’s reliable, and best of all, it works with the gear you already own.
