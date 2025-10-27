Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Apple may debut a giant camera upgrade with the anniversary iPhone 20

iPhone cameras may leap ahead of the competition with a brand-new image sensor.

By
3comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Camera iPhone
Apple may debut a giant camera upgrade with the anniversary iPhone 20
Apple is planning some significant updates for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and one of them could change the camera. According to a new leak, the company may utilize a completely new sensor technology for its 2027 smartphone.

The anniversary iPhone 20 may feature an Apple-made LOFIC sensor


Apple may be preparing a major shakeup for its cameras, introducing an in-house camera sensor that utilizes brand-new technology. According to a blog post (translated source) on Naver by Korean leaker yeux1122, Apple will feature a new LOFIC sensor on the cameras of the iPhone 20 series, allowing them to capture photos with higher dynamic range than current models.

That would help Apple catch up to some of the leading Chinese manufacturers who had already used LOFIC sensors for some of their phones. Those include the Xiaomi 17 Pro, the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, and the Honor Magic6 Ultimate.

Samsung may be falling behind



While Apple is working on a 2027 update, other Chinese manufacturers may feature LOFIC sensors on their top-tier devices in 2026. Those include OPPO and Vivo, which are reportedly planning to release LOFIC-equipped models next year. 

Both Oppo’s and Vivo’s devices will be able to utilize the new technology thanks to Sony’s sensors. The Japanese company reportedly plans to release two LOFIC sensors in 2026—the LYT-838 and LYT-910 sensors.

Do you think Apple could develop a competitive in-house camera sensor?

Vote View Result


While Samsung is struggling with the development of the Galaxy S26 series, the company doesn’t have immediate plans to adopt LOFIC. That could lead to a rare case of Apple adopting a new technology before Samsung.

LOFIC stands for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, and it’s an advanced pixel design that enables an increased dynamic range by storing excess light while keeping low noise. That way, the sensor can capture high detail in both the bright and dark parts of an image and potentially reach the dynamic range of high-end cinema cameras.

A proper celebration for Apple


I’d love to see a fresh take on the Apple camera hardware, and the iPhone 20 could be the best moment for it. Apple’s cameras are never bad, but they haven’t been the best on the market for a while now. If an in-house sensor with brand-new imaging technology is what it takes to change it, I’m all in for it.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless