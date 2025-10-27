Apple may debut a giant camera upgrade with the anniversary iPhone 20
iPhone cameras may leap ahead of the competition with a brand-new image sensor.
Apple is planning some significant updates for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and one of them could change the camera. According to a new leak, the company may utilize a completely new sensor technology for its 2027 smartphone.
Apple may be preparing a major shakeup for its cameras, introducing an in-house camera sensor that utilizes brand-new technology. According to a blog post (translated source) on Naver by Korean leaker yeux1122, Apple will feature a new LOFIC sensor on the cameras of the iPhone 20 series, allowing them to capture photos with higher dynamic range than current models.
While Apple is working on a 2027 update, other Chinese manufacturers may feature LOFIC sensors on their top-tier devices in 2026. Those include OPPO and Vivo, which are reportedly planning to release LOFIC-equipped models next year.
Both Oppo’s and Vivo’s devices will be able to utilize the new technology thanks to Sony’s sensors. The Japanese company reportedly plans to release two LOFIC sensors in 2026—the LYT-838 and LYT-910 sensors.
While Samsung is struggling with the development of the Galaxy S26 series, the company doesn’t have immediate plans to adopt LOFIC. That could lead to a rare case of Apple adopting a new technology before Samsung.
LOFIC stands for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, and it’s an advanced pixel design that enables an increased dynamic range by storing excess light while keeping low noise. That way, the sensor can capture high detail in both the bright and dark parts of an image and potentially reach the dynamic range of high-end cinema cameras.
I’d love to see a fresh take on the Apple camera hardware, and the iPhone 20 could be the best moment for it. Apple’s cameras are never bad, but they haven’t been the best on the market for a while now. If an in-house sensor with brand-new imaging technology is what it takes to change it, I’m all in for it.
