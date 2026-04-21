The Galaxy S26 continues to win in major markets — but will the Galaxy S27 measure up?

Galaxy S26 Ultra

At the same time, as I see it, Samsung has to work on improving the's standout feature, the Privacy Display. While its usefulness has been widely praised, it was also met with some criticism.I think the Privacy Display will make a comeback next year. But if it's massively improved, then the Galaxy S27's sales will be almost set in stone. Let's see if Samsung gives people what they want or sticks with its current approach for next year's lineup.