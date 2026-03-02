Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Early Galaxy S27 Ultra leaks claim Samsung could finally bring an overdue upgrade

Samsung may finally introduce a major camera upgrade with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The back of a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has the same main camera sensor as the last few Samsung flagships. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung introduced some meaningful upgrades to the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera, but those didn’t include the main camera sensor. Using the same sensor as in the last few years, the company improved the optics and the camera software, which may have disappointed some of its fans. However, it appears that there could be some good news coming next year.

Galaxy S27 Ultra may have an upgraded main camera sensor


Samsung may use a new flagship camera sensor for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. According to information (source in Chinese) from prominent Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is working on a larger, 1/1.12” sensor named ISOCELL HPA, which will keep the 200MP resolution. The new sensor will support LOFIC, which would allow it to capture images with a wider dynamic range.

Adding to Digital Chat Station’s information, leaker Ice Universe claimed (source in Chinese) that Samsung will use a modified ISOCELL HPA on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. That sensor may be called HP6 and measure 1/1.3” while retaining the performance of the larger sensor.

Probably true



While there’s about a year before we see the Galaxy S27 series launching, this information could be authentic. Rumors about the iPhone 18 lineup claim that Apple also plans to use a LOFIC sensor, and we’ve already seen the technology used on the recently announced Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

What camera upgrade would make you consider the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
9 Votes


It would also make sense for Samsung to use a newer sensor on its phones next year. The Galaxy S26 Ultra utilized the same sensor as all Samsung Ultra flagships since the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Of course, there’s a long time before the premiere of the S27 series, and Samsung’s plans could change before the models are finalized. That has already happened with the Galaxy S26 series, which was delayed because the company changed its plans and dropped the Galaxy S26 Edge model.

It’s about time


Despite using the same sensor for four years, Samsung’s phones have always ranked among the ones with the best cameras on the market. That makes me even more excited about the result the company could squeeze out of its main camera with an improved sensor. The only downside is that we’ll certainly need to wait for quite a while before enjoying those improvements.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
