The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch

Samsung might finally give the Ultra an iPhone-beating security makeover.

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

We've all become accustomed to looking at our phone to unlock it, but for Samsung fans, this feature has never felt as rock-solid and secure as it used to be. Back in the day, Samsung used to have this really impressive iris scanner feature that felt like something out of a spy movie, but then it disappeared to accommodate those gorgeous all-screen displays we've all grown accustomed to using. However, it looks like this futuristic, ultra-secure "glance to unlock" feature might be making a huge comeback, and it's doing it without sacrificing the screen we've all grown accustomed to using. 

A new way to look at your phone


According to a tipster, it looks like Samsung is working on a feature called "Polar ID" for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, and this feature is looking incredibly sophisticated. This feature doesn’t take a basic photo of your face using a camera, which can be easily tricked by a high-resolution image of your face. Instead, this feature utilizes a special sensor that can literally "see" your facial contours and tell the difference between human skin and a mask.

How Polar ID keeps things secure


This feature can tell the difference between a living human being and a 3D mask made of human tissue. It's also incredibly convenient because it works flawlessly in the dark, so you don’t have to worry about your screen blinding you in the middle of the night when you need to use your phone.

The best part? It does all of this without taking up a ton of room, fitting neatly inside our existing camera cutout without any need for a giant notch. It utilizes a high-tech light engine and a specialized sensor to map out your facial features in incredibly detailed fashion.

Why your privacy is getting a major boost


If we consider the current market, we know that Apple’s Face ID technology has been the heavyweight champion of face security for a while now. However, this comes at a cost, as it demands a significant island on the screen to accommodate all these sensors. Other Android manufacturers have been trying to keep pace with this, but they have to compromise on security or the clean, hole-punch display we have come to expect from a flagship device.

That said, this isn't the first time this rumor surfaces, as another tipster asserted the same thing back in November last year. If Samsung manages to integrate this Polar ID technology, they will essentially be giving users the best of both worlds: extreme security with a 3D scanner, minus the bulk that eats into screen space.

How do you prefer to unlock your phone?


A much-needed upgrade for the Ultra


I have always felt that the Ultra designation should mean that users get everything at their beck and call. While the fingerprint sensor on current devices may arguably be the best in the market, there are some instances where face unlock would simply be more convenient.

My experience with face-unlocking technology on older Android versions has always been a little hit and miss, as it wasn’t secure enough to allow access to banking apps. So, the prospect of a "Face ID" level of security on the new Galaxy series is extremely exciting. Hopefully these rumors turn out to be true.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (1)

