Quick Share may be closing the AirDrop gap between Android and iPhone in your own home
A leaked option finally targets the people you share files with most.
Quick Share is gaining a possible new "Family" visibility option, going by fresh code findings. | Image by Google
Google has spent the past year quietly chipping away at the walls Apple built around its ecosystem, and Quick Share keeps turning out to be its favorite tool for the job. The same feature that goes toe to toe with AirDrop on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and every recent Galaxy might soon pick up a new trick aimed right at the people you share files with most. The iPhone 17 Pro Max crowd has had painless family sharing for years, so it is about time Google closed that gap too.
The idea seems to be letting trusted family members send you files without the manual approval dance every single time. It might also fill in for the "Selected contacts only" option Google deprecated, which would make this less a brand new feature and more a smarter swap.
A "Family" tier patches that without flinging the door back open to strangers. It should be noted that we still do not know how Google would define "family," whether that means hand-picked contacts or members of your Google One plan. The contacts route is far more likely, since tying it to paid storage would shut out anyone who is not splitting a Drive bill.
The AirDrop side of this has spread fast, hitting Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Z lineups, the Pixel 10 and 9 families, the Xiaomi 17T Pro, OnePlus 15 and plenty more. The coverage is still spotty though, even within Google's own family. One X user flagged that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro got skipped while the cheaper Pixel 8a made the cut, calling it crazy that a weaker phone landed the feature first. It is one person's gripe, but it points at a real pattern of Google rolling these perks out unevenly.
That is the quiet genius of what Google is up to. Every wall it knocks down, from RCS to AirDrop interoperability to this, makes Android feel less like something you put up with and more like something that just works, and that is a win for all of us.
What the leak actually shows
The leaked code lists a new 'Family' value alongside the deprecated 'Selected contacts only' option. | Image by Android Authority
A new report points to a fresh "Family" attribute sitting in Google's GitHub repository for Nearby Share, the engine that powers Quick Share. Your visibility choices right now are "Your devices," "Contacts," and "Everyone for 10 minutes," and this would tack on a fourth.
The idea seems to be letting trusted family members send you files without the manual approval dance every single time. It might also fill in for the "Selected contacts only" option Google deprecated, which would make this less a brand new feature and more a smarter swap.
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What pushes you to fall back on a messaging app to send files instead of Quick Share?
Why this matters more than it soundsBack in February, Google stripped the always-on "Everyone" mode out of Quick Share to tighten security, something we covered when it landed. That made the feature safer, but it also made life a little more annoying for the people you actually want sending you things.
A "Family" tier patches that without flinging the door back open to strangers. It should be noted that we still do not know how Google would define "family," whether that means hand-picked contacts or members of your Google One plan. The contacts route is far more likely, since tying it to paid storage would shut out anyone who is not splitting a Drive bill.
The AirDrop side of this has spread fast, hitting Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Z lineups, the Pixel 10 and 9 families, the Xiaomi 17T Pro, OnePlus 15 and plenty more. The coverage is still spotty though, even within Google's own family. One X user flagged that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro got skipped while the cheaper Pixel 8a made the cut, calling it crazy that a weaker phone landed the feature first. It is one person's gripe, but it points at a real pattern of Google rolling these perks out unevenly.
One Pixel owner questions why AirDrop support reached the Pixel 8a but not the pricier Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. | Image by Cookie Autumn via X
What it means for your daily file shuffleHere is the part that hits home for me. I lean on WhatsApp to send photos and documents to family constantly, not because it is better, but because it saves me from walking a relative through downloading yet another transfer app. Quick Share is already baked into Android, so a no-fuss "Family" toggle would let me ditch the workaround for good.
That is the quiet genius of what Google is up to. Every wall it knocks down, from RCS to AirDrop interoperability to this, makes Android feel less like something you put up with and more like something that just works, and that is a win for all of us.
How this stacks up against the iPhone crowdIf you are deep in Apple's world with an iPhone 17 Pro Max, none of this shakes up your day. AirDrop already handles family sharing fine inside the walled garden, and Apple has no reason to sweat one teardown finding. For the millions of households juggling Pixels, Galaxies and iPhones under one roof, though, a built-in Android option that needs zero downloads is the kind of small fix that quietly matters. The expansion of AirDrop support across more Android brands only sweetens that pot.
Worth keeping your expectations in checkRemember this is an APK teardown, so the "Family" option may never ship at all. Google could scrap it before anyone lays eyes on it. Still, the direction of travel here is pretty hard to miss.
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