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AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users wouldn't benefit from US-based call centers

CTIA respectfully asks the FCC to back off.

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Anam Hamid
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AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon don't want to bring call centers back to the US.
In March, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) highlighted the language and security challenges tied to offshore call centers. Unsurprisingly, CTIA, the trade association representing AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, has opposed the proposed remedies

Current setup works



CTIA has taken issue with every single one of the FCC's assertions. The association notes that providing quality customer service is essential for carriers to retain customers in the hyper-competitive wireless market, and as such, they are already motivated to provide high-quality support.

The group fears that the FCC's unnecessary intervention, which it claims falls outside of its legal purview, would disrupt a customer care model that currently prioritizes immediate resolution. CTIA argued that no actual evidence supports the need for these new rules.

According to the coalition, the proposed steps would undermine service quality, spike wait times, and drive up operational costs that would eventually trickle down to customers' bills.

The mandates would also divert resources away from network improvements and technological innovation just to ensure compliance.

Customer data and language proficiency



CTIA also countered allegations that international call centers pose a threat to data security. It assured the FCC that carriers invest heavily to protect customers through various measures such as masking sensitive data, conducting staff background checks, and prohibiting representatives from copying customer information.

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While the FCC suggested that carriers should at least inform customers when a call is handled outside of the US, CTIA argued that this would only fuel customer frustration and prolong wait times. Similarly, letting customers choose to transfer to a US-based agent could backfire on service quality.

CTIA members already enforce English proficiency standards, and they have asked the FCC to back off from a vague new mandate.

Interestingly, the filing even claims that some CTIA members report higher customer resolution rates at their offshore hubs.

What should the FCC do?
0 Votes

Turning a blind eye to customer issues


Of course, anyone who has ever scrolled through an online forum knows that actual AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon subscribers find customer care service severely lacking. It's an uphill battle to get constructive help.

While CTIA hypes up the use of AI to streamline the process, subscribers regularly report how utterly inept these bots are.

Getting a human agent on the line feels like a stroke of luck as it is, but customers often find themselves back at square one when routed offshore, where a language barrier prevents the two sides from understanding each other.

The price tactic


Whether it's shorter phone unlocking windows or US-based call centers, carriers love using the threats of price hikes to get regulators off their backs. While some of CTIA's points have merit, broadly rejecting every single one of the FCC's proposals suggests an unwillingness to acknowledge and resolve problems that customers are facing.

CTIA loves to talk about competition, but with the Big Three being the only facilities-based providers, all MVNOs and cable companies depend on them to provide wireless service.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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