Bittersweet battery report brings good Galaxy S26 Pro news and not-so-great Galaxy S26 Edge info





Let's start with the good news





Galaxy S26 Pro's battery will stand at a rated capacity of 4,175mAh and an advertised (aka official) capacity of 4,300mAh. That may not sound like a very "Pro-grade" number (something like the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, for instance, packs a decidedly gargantuan 5,800mAh cell), but it would still mark a major improvement over the 4,000mAh advertised battery capacity of this year's "vanilla" If GalaxyClub's sources prove accurate... again, thePro's battery will stand at a rated capacity of 4,175mAh and an advertised (aka official) capacity of 4,300mAh. That may not sound like a very "Pro-grade" number (something like the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, for instance, packs a decidedly gargantuan 5,800mAh cell), but it would still mark a major improvement over the 4,000mAh advertised battery capacity of this year's "vanilla" Galaxy S25









If Samsung decides to significantly bump up that screen size to justify the new "Pro" label (which is obviously not a guarantee), a battery capacity upgrade of 300mAh will certainly not make much of a difference (if any) in terms of real-world endurance between charges.





For the time being, you should probably be (cautiously) excited about next year's very intriguing-sounding Galaxy S26 Pro, and unfortunately, it might also be wise to show a little more caution in regards to the Galaxy S26 Edge than previously believed.

And now the (slightly) worse news





Galaxy S25 Plus -replacing felt a little far-fetched to you, GalaxyClub is here today to... confirm your skepticism, at least in part. If that recent rumor about the-replacing S26 Edge packing a 4,500mAh battery felt a little far-fetched to you, GalaxyClub is here today to... confirm your skepticism, at least in part.





Galaxy S26 Edge is now expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,078mAh, which would probably equate to an advertised 4,200mAh size. That's clearly not as impressive as 4,500mAh, but it's still a lot heftier than the undeniably modest 3,900mAh battery capacity of this year's 5.8mm slim S25 Edge The ultra-thinEdge is now expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,078mAh, which would probably equate to an advertised 4,200mAh size. That's clearly not as impressive as 4,500mAh, but it's still a lot heftier than the undeniably modest 3,900mAh battery capacity of this year's 5.8mm slim











Galaxy S26 Pro will keep the standard Galaxy S25 's triple rear-facing camera system unchanged, while the S26 Edge could greatly Galaxy S26 family as a whole. As odd as it may sound, there seems to be a strong possibility that thePro will keep the standard's triple rear-facing camera system unchanged, while theEdge could greatly improve its predecessor's secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper at the back, in turn further raising my excitement over thefamily as a whole.





By the way, all the (believable) signs point to an early 2026 launch for Samsung's next big high-end smartphone trio, so you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a commercial debut by the end of this year, as some (sketchy) sources hinted at a few different times over the last few months.