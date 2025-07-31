Bittersweet battery report brings good Galaxy S26 Pro news and not-so-great Galaxy S26 Edge info
We may now know the exact battery capacity of both the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge expected out early next year.
Who's ready for a completely overhauled ultra-high-end 2026 Samsung handset lineup? Yes, it's looking more and more likely that the Galaxy S26 family will consist of four members rather than just three, with an Edge model expected to replace both the S25 Plus and S25 Edge and a surprising Pro rebrand tipped for the "base" variant.
Following a long line of (mixed) rumors focused primarily on the Galaxy S26 Ultra over the last couple of months, a new report from a generally reliable publication (translated here) shares the spotlight between the S26 Pro and S26 Edge today, purportedly revealing some key inside information that's bound to make a lot of you happy... and a lot of you not-so-happy.
Let's start with the good news
If GalaxyClub's sources prove accurate... again, the Galaxy S26 Pro's battery will stand at a rated capacity of 4,175mAh and an advertised (aka official) capacity of 4,300mAh. That may not sound like a very "Pro-grade" number (something like the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, for instance, packs a decidedly gargantuan 5,800mAh cell), but it would still mark a major improvement over the 4,000mAh advertised battery capacity of this year's "vanilla" Galaxy S25.
Next year's Galaxy S26 Pro is likely (at least for now) to strongly resemble the base Galaxy S25. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That's in contrast with the S26 Ultra's unchanged expected 5,000mAh cell size compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but due to the potential Pro rebranding, it's not currently clear exactly how similar this first-of-a-kind member of the Galaxy S family will look to the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25.
If Samsung decides to significantly bump up that screen size to justify the new "Pro" label (which is obviously not a guarantee), a battery capacity upgrade of 300mAh will certainly not make much of a difference (if any) in terms of real-world endurance between charges.
For the time being, you should probably be (cautiously) excited about next year's very intriguing-sounding Galaxy S26 Pro, and unfortunately, it might also be wise to show a little more caution in regards to the Galaxy S26 Edge than previously believed.
And now the (slightly) worse news
If that recent rumor about the Galaxy S25 Plus-replacing S26 Edge packing a 4,500mAh battery felt a little far-fetched to you, GalaxyClub is here today to... confirm your skepticism, at least in part.
The ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge is now expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,078mAh, which would probably equate to an advertised 4,200mAh size. That's clearly not as impressive as 4,500mAh, but it's still a lot heftier than the undeniably modest 3,900mAh battery capacity of this year's 5.8mm slim S25 Edge.
The Galaxy S26 Edge could somehow squeeze a bigger battery into an even slimmer body than the S25 Edge. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The S26 Edge, remember, is rumored to (somehow) reduce that thickness number even more, which today's report doesn't corroborate... or contradict in any way. In case you're wondering, I remain most excited about this device, especially after the S26 Ultra's (modest) charging technology upgrade was detailed by a typically trustworthy source.
As odd as it may sound, there seems to be a strong possibility that the Galaxy S26 Pro will keep the standard Galaxy S25's triple rear-facing camera system unchanged, while the S26 Edge could greatly improve its predecessor's secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper at the back, in turn further raising my excitement over the Galaxy S26 family as a whole.
By the way, all the (believable) signs point to an early 2026 launch for Samsung's next big high-end smartphone trio, so you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a commercial debut by the end of this year, as some (sketchy) sources hinted at a few different times over the last few months.
