$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Bittersweet battery report brings good Galaxy S26 Pro news and not-so-great Galaxy S26 Edge info

We may now know the exact battery capacity of both the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge expected out early next year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25
Who's ready for a completely overhauled ultra-high-end 2026 Samsung handset lineup? Yes, it's looking more and more likely that the Galaxy S26 family will consist of four members rather than just three, with an Edge model expected to replace both the S25 Plus and S25 Edge and a surprising Pro rebrand tipped for the "base" variant.

Following a long line of (mixed) rumors focused primarily on the Galaxy S26 Ultra over the last couple of months, a new report from a generally reliable publication (translated here) shares the spotlight between the S26 Pro and S26 Edge today, purportedly revealing some key inside information that's bound to make a lot of you happy... and a lot of you not-so-happy.

Let's start with the good news


If GalaxyClub's sources prove accurate... again, the Galaxy S26 Pro's battery will stand at a rated capacity of 4,175mAh and an advertised (aka official) capacity of 4,300mAh. That may not sound like a very "Pro-grade" number (something like the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, for instance, packs a decidedly gargantuan 5,800mAh cell), but it would still mark a major improvement over the 4,000mAh advertised battery capacity of this year's "vanilla" Galaxy S25.

 

That's in contrast with the S26 Ultra's unchanged expected 5,000mAh cell size compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but due to the potential Pro rebranding, it's not currently clear exactly how similar this first-of-a-kind member of the Galaxy S family will look to the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25

If Samsung decides to significantly bump up that screen size to justify the new "Pro" label (which is obviously not a guarantee), a battery capacity upgrade of 300mAh will certainly not make much of a difference (if any) in terms of real-world endurance between charges.

For the time being, you should probably be (cautiously) excited about next year's very intriguing-sounding Galaxy S26 Pro, and unfortunately, it might also be wise to show a little more caution in regards to the Galaxy S26 Edge than previously believed.

And now the (slightly) worse news


If that recent rumor about the Galaxy S25 Plus-replacing S26 Edge packing a 4,500mAh battery felt a little far-fetched to you, GalaxyClub is here today to... confirm your skepticism, at least in part. 

The ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge is now expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,078mAh, which would probably equate to an advertised 4,200mAh size. That's clearly not as impressive as 4,500mAh, but it's still a lot heftier than the undeniably modest 3,900mAh battery capacity of this year's 5.8mm slim S25 Edge.


The S26 Edge, remember, is rumored to (somehow) reduce that thickness number even more, which today's report doesn't corroborate... or contradict in any way. In case you're wondering, I remain most excited about this device, especially after the S26 Ultra's (modest) charging technology upgrade was detailed by a typically trustworthy source.

Recommended Stories
As odd as it may sound, there seems to be a strong possibility that the Galaxy S26 Pro will keep the standard Galaxy S25's triple rear-facing camera system unchanged, while the S26 Edge could greatly improve its predecessor's secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper at the back, in turn further raising my excitement over the Galaxy S26 family as a whole.

What Galaxy S26 model are you now most excited about?

Vote View Result

By the way, all the (believable) signs point to an early 2026 launch for Samsung's next big high-end smartphone trio, so you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a commercial debut by the end of this year, as some (sketchy) sources hinted at a few different times over the last few months.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 5

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless