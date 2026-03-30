Amazon is selling Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at an outright discount for the first time
The latest and greatest high-end Samsung earbuds are on sale at a reduced price on Amazon in a white colorway.
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The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are among the most stylish earbuds on the market right now. | Image by Samsung
Today is a day of unexpected firsts for bargain hunters, as Apple's iPhone Air can be purchased from Best Buy at an unprecedented discount with no strings attached for a super-limited time, while Amazon is running a never-before-seen Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sale.
Yes, these are Samsung's latest ultra-high-end earbuds, which makes them pretty expensive, at a regular price of $249.99. But you can now save 30 bucks on a white colorway only, and no, that's not with any Amazon gift cards included.
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Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that Woot recently started selling the same just-released product at a heftier $50 discount in both black and white hues, and somehow, that seemingly superior deal is still available (at least for another two days).
But Amazon is charging $30 less than usual for a US version of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with an extended two-year warranty included, while Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty for "international" units marked down by 50 bucks from the aforementioned $249.99 list price.
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are pretty much as powerful as they look. | Image by Samsung
So, yes, it's probably wiser (for the long run) to settle for a slightly smaller discount, and yes, it's clearly better to get the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 4 Pro than the slightly cheaper and vastly inferior non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4, which continue to be stuck at their regular $179.99 price at all major (and minor) US retailers.
Equipped with Samsung's proprietary Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology and other top-of-the-line features like HD Voice, a High-Res Audio 24-bit hi-fi codec, a powerful 2-way speaker, Dual Amplifier, and 360 Audio with head tracking support, these are definitely among the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2026. And if you happen to use a Galaxy phone, you simply cannot do better right now in terms of everything from connectivity to overall sound quality, battery life, and Galaxy AI-powered tools like Live Translation.
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