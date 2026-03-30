Amazon is selling Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at an outright discount for the first time









Yes, these are Yes, these are Samsung 's latest ultra-high-end earbuds, which makes them pretty expensive, at a regular price of $249.99. But you can now save 30 bucks on a white colorway only, and no, that's not with any Amazon gift cards included

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $31 off (12%) True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









But Amazon is charging $30 less than usual for a US version of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with an extended two-year warranty included, while Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty for "international" units marked down by 50 bucks from the aforementioned $249.99 list price.









So, yes, it's probably wiser (for the long run) to settle for a slightly smaller discount, and yes, it's clearly better to get the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 4 Pro than the slightly cheaper and vastly inferior non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4, which continue to be stuck at their regular $179.99 price at all major (and minor) US retailers.





Equipped with Samsung's proprietary Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology and other top-of-the-line features like HD Voice, a High-Res Audio 24-bit hi-fi codec, a powerful 2-way speaker, Dual Amplifier, and 360 Audio with head tracking support, these are definitely among the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2026. And if you happen to use a Galaxy phone , you simply cannot do better right now in terms of everything from connectivity to overall sound quality, battery life, and Galaxy AI -powered tools like Live Translation.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible