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Amazon is selling Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at an outright discount for the first time

The latest and greatest high-end Samsung earbuds are on sale at a reduced price on Amazon in a white colorway.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are among the most stylish earbuds on the market right now. | Image by Samsung

Today is a day of unexpected firsts for bargain hunters, as Apple's iPhone Air can be purchased from Best Buy at an unprecedented discount with no strings attached for a super-limited time, while Amazon is running a never-before-seen Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sale.

Yes, these are Samsung's latest ultra-high-end earbuds, which makes them pretty expensive, at a regular price of $249.99. But you can now save 30 bucks on a white colorway only, and no, that's not with any Amazon gift cards included.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$31 off (12%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that Woot recently started selling the same just-released product at a heftier $50 discount in both black and white hues, and somehow, that seemingly superior deal is still available (at least for another two days).

But Amazon is charging $30 less than usual for a US version of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with an extended two-year warranty included, while Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty for "international" units marked down by 50 bucks from the aforementioned $249.99 list price.


So, yes, it's probably wiser (for the long run) to settle for a slightly smaller discount, and yes, it's clearly better to get the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 4 Pro than the slightly cheaper and vastly inferior non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4, which continue to be stuck at their regular $179.99 price at all major (and minor) US retailers.

Equipped with Samsung's proprietary Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology and other top-of-the-line features like HD Voice, a High-Res Audio 24-bit hi-fi codec, a powerful 2-way speaker, Dual Amplifier, and 360 Audio with head tracking support, these are definitely among the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2026. And if you happen to use a Galaxy phone, you simply cannot do better right now in terms of everything from connectivity to overall sound quality, battery life, and Galaxy AI-powered tools like Live Translation.

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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