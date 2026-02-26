Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Amazon sweetens the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch deals with free gift cards

Samsung's latest and greatest wireless earbuds are on sale with cool little freebies already.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Samsung's latest ultra-high-end earbuds are a pretty compelling buy right now. | Image by PhoneArena
View now at Amazon

Unveiled alongside the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 handset family yesterday, the much lower-profile Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro seem to bring quite a few solid upgrades and improvements to the table over their predecessors while keeping the $179.99 and $249.99 starting prices unchanged.

On the not-so-bright side of things, Samsung may have made such a big effort to not increase the prices of its latest high-end earbuds that offering discounts or freebies right off the bat was simply impossible. But that's where Amazon comes in (just as in the case of the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra), taking Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro pre-orders with cool little gifts included.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$30 off (11%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

$20 off (10%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, 11mm Wide-Range Speaker, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Specifically, Samsung's newest alternative to Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 3 comes with a $30 Amazon gift card bundled in at no extra cost, while the earliest adopters of the non-Pro AirPods 4-rivaling Galaxy Buds 4 get a $20 voucher to spend on a future Amazon.com shopping session of their choice.

Basically, you're looking at slashing 30 bucks off the normal combined price of $279.99 for a pair of super-premium Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a black colorway and a $30 gift card, or you can spend $20 less than the $199.99 you'd "typically" pay for the black-coated Galaxy Buds 4 and a $20 Amazon gift card.

Obviously, these are not earth-shattering deals (especially if you compare them with some of the hefty discounts the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have scored in recent months), but they're clearly better than nothing, making two products that already look like some of the best wireless earbuds around (at least on paper) even more attractive for Android smartphone users in general and hardcore Samsung fans in particular.


If you're wondering whether the costlier model is worth the extra expense or not, that largely hinges on how much you care about getting the best overall sound quality and active noise cancellation available to you, as well as a key cosmetic distinction that can make a world of difference in terms of comfort too.

Simply put, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are more powerful, comfortable, and, if you ask me, more elegant than the "regular" Galaxy Buds 4, but the more affordable product is certainly not bad either on any of those fronts (as well as battery life or connectivity), undeniably delivering excellent bang for your buck too. It sounds like you're in for a pretty tough choice here, but that's obviously not a bad thing.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless