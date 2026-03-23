Check out the first awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro discount while you can!
Samsung's latest super-premium earbuds are discounted (without freebies included or strings attached) for the very first time.
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These are without a doubt some of the sleekest earbuds around right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Have you considered buying Samsung's latest ultra-high-end earbuds but don't think they're worth 250 bucks (especially when Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have become so easy to find at lower prices)? Well, you can now finally save big on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro too, and the only thing you need to sacrifice is the duration of their warranty.
Yes, you will have to be okay with a 90-day warranty if you want to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented new deal and pay $199.99 instead of $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a black or white color... or you can bump the warranty up to two years and score a $30 Amazon gift card in lieu of a $50 outright discount.
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That's definitely not an easy choice to make, but if you're mainly focused on keeping your spending to a minimum this spring, it's pretty clear what you need to do. Technically, you have until April 1 (no joke) to seize this unique money-saving opportunity, but don't be surprised if Woot ends the promo way sooner than that.
After all, these are undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, leaving both the old Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4 in the dust in terms of active noise cancellation, overall audio quality, and AI skills. And yes, the humbler Galaxy Buds 4 are only slightly cheaper right now.
That's a very cool case for a very handsome pair of earbuds. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro can arguably hold their own in a head-to-head battle with the AirPods Pro 3 as well, also shining as far as battery life is concerned and offering excellent IP57 water and dust resistance. Like their biggest rival, these bad boys can deliver real-time translations straight to your ears too, although heart rate monitoring capabilities are notably absent. Still, the bang for your buck (at 200 bucks) is almost unrivaled and extremely difficult to turn down, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan.
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