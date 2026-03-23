Check out the first awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro discount while you can!









Yes, you will have to be okay with a 90-day warranty if you want to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented new deal and pay $199.99 instead of $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a black or white color... or you can bump the warranty up to two years and Yes, you will have to be okay with a 90-day warranty if you want to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented new deal and pay $199.99 instead of $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a black or white color... or you can bump the warranty up to two years and score a $30 Amazon gift card in lieu of a $50 outright discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $199 99 $249 99 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, International Version, 90-Day Seller Warranty Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $30 off (11%) True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









That's definitely not an easy choice to make, but if you're mainly focused on keeping your spending to a minimum this spring, it's pretty clear what you need to do. Technically, you have until April 1 (no joke) to seize this unique money-saving opportunity, but don't be surprised if Woot ends the promo way sooner than that.





After all, these are undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, leaving both the old Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4 in the dust in terms of active noise cancellation, overall audio quality, and AI skills. And yes, the humbler Galaxy Buds 4 are only slightly cheaper right now.









AirPods Pro 3 as well, also shining as far as battery life is concerned and offering excellent IP57 water and dust resistance. Like their biggest rival, these bad boys can deliver real-time translations straight to your ears too, although heart rate monitoring capabilities are notably absent. Still, the bang for your buck (at 200 bucks) is almost unrivaled and extremely difficult to turn down, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro can arguably hold their own in a head-to-head battle with theas well, also shining as far as battery life is concerned and offering excellent IP57 water and dust resistance. Like their biggest rival, these bad boys can deliver real-time translations straight to your ears too, although heart rate monitoring capabilities are notably absent. Still, the bang for your buck (at 200 bucks) is almost unrivaled and extremely difficult to turn down, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan.