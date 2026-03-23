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Check out the first awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro discount while you can!

Samsung's latest super-premium earbuds are discounted (without freebies included or strings attached) for the very first time.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
These are without a doubt some of the sleekest earbuds around right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Have you considered buying Samsung's latest ultra-high-end earbuds but don't think they're worth 250 bucks (especially when Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have become so easy to find at lower prices)? Well, you can now finally save big on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro too, and the only thing you need to sacrifice is the duration of their warranty.

Yes, you will have to be okay with a 90-day warranty if you want to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented new deal and pay $199.99 instead of $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a black or white color... or you can bump the warranty up to two years and score a $30 Amazon gift card in lieu of a $50 outright discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$199 99
$249 99
$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, International Version, 90-Day Seller Warranty
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$30 off (11%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

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That's definitely not an easy choice to make, but if you're mainly focused on keeping your spending to a minimum this spring, it's pretty clear what you need to do. Technically, you have until April 1 (no joke) to seize this unique money-saving opportunity, but don't be surprised if Woot ends the promo way sooner than that.

After all, these are undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, leaving both the old Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 4 in the dust in terms of active noise cancellation, overall audio quality, and AI skills. And yes, the humbler Galaxy Buds 4 are only slightly cheaper right now.


The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro can arguably hold their own in a head-to-head battle with the AirPods Pro 3 as well, also shining as far as battery life is concerned and offering excellent IP57 water and dust resistance. Like their biggest rival, these bad boys can deliver real-time translations straight to your ears too, although heart rate monitoring capabilities are notably absent. Still, the bang for your buck (at 200 bucks) is almost unrivaled and extremely difficult to turn down, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung fan.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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