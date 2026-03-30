Best Buy is selling the unlocked Apple iPhone Air at a $100 discount for the first time ever









In fact, I'm pretty sure Best Buy's new deal on the In fact, I'm pretty sure Best Buy's new deal on the Apple A19 Pro-powered 6.5-inch handset with a 5.6mm profile is completely unprecedented, which shouldn't make it at all surprising that you only have hours at your disposal to save $100 here.

Apple iPhone Air $899 99 $999 99 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2736 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield 2 Front, Ceramic Shield Back, Titanium Frame, Apple A19 Pro Processor, 48MP Rear-Facing Camera, 18MP Center Stage Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Apple iPhone Air $220 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2736 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield 2 Front, Ceramic Shield Back, Titanium Frame, Apple A19 Pro Processor, 48MP Rear-Facing Camera, 18MP Center Stage Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Space Black Color, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









The iPhone Air , mind you, is a fairly expensive device, typically fetching $999.99 and up in an unlocked variant with no special requirements or network restrictions, which means this $100 price cut... doesn't make the ultra-slim powerhouse conventionally affordable.





But Samsung's aforementioned Galaxy S25 Edge is actually not very easy to come by right now at the iPhone Air 's current price, so if you care about the extreme thinness of your handset than anything else in the world, you really shouldn't allow Best Buy's deal of the day to expire on you.









Otherwise, you might have to settle for a "renewed" unit on Amazon and slash anywhere between $200 and $220 off the $999.99 list price of a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device, which is... also not a bad deal, but not exactly right for everyone either.





iPhone Air is more than a pretty face (and a wasp waist) too, with that state-of-the-art Apple A19 Pro chipset making it as fast and furious as the considerably thicker Theis more than a pretty face (and a wasp waist) too, with that state-of-the-art Apple A19 Pro chipset making it as fast and furious as the considerably thicker iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max , the single 48MP rear-facing camera performing surprisingly well for a single camera, and the battery life not being anywhere near as poor as you think. Just take a look at our comprehensive iPhone Air review , and you're likely to fall in love harder than you ever imagined.

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