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Best Buy is selling the unlocked Apple iPhone Air at a $100 discount for the first time ever

It's not earth-shattering, but this unprecedented price cut makes the super-slim Apple A19 Pro powerhouse even more attractive than usual.

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Apple iPhone Air in a user's hand
The iPhone Air only comes with one rear-facing camera. | Image by PhoneArena

Here's something you don't get to see every day of the week. A razor-thin iPhone Air at a special price. In brand-new condition. From a major US retailer. With no carrier obligations or any other strings attached.

In fact, I'm pretty sure Best Buy's new deal on the Apple A19 Pro-powered 6.5-inch handset with a 5.6mm profile is completely unprecedented, which shouldn't make it at all surprising that you only have hours at your disposal to save $100 here.

Apple iPhone Air

$899 99
$999 99
$100 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2736 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield 2 Front, Ceramic Shield Back, Titanium Frame, Apple A19 Pro Processor, 48MP Rear-Facing Camera, 18MP Center Stage Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone Air

$220 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2736 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield 2 Front, Ceramic Shield Back, Titanium Frame, Apple A19 Pro Processor, 48MP Rear-Facing Camera, 18MP Center Stage Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Space Black Color, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

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That's obviously not what I would normally call a hefty discount (especially if I was talking about a high-end Android phone like the Galaxy S25 Edge), but for a relatively popular iPhone that's only a little over six months old, it's clearly an unusual promotion unlikely to be eclipsed... before a sequel is released in the fall.

The iPhone Air, mind you, is a fairly expensive device, typically fetching $999.99 and up in an unlocked variant with no special requirements or network restrictions, which means this $100 price cut... doesn't make the ultra-slim powerhouse conventionally affordable.

But Samsung's aforementioned Galaxy S25 Edge is actually not very easy to come by right now at the iPhone Air's current price, so if you care about the extreme thinness of your handset than anything else in the world, you really shouldn't allow Best Buy's deal of the day to expire on you.


Otherwise, you might have to settle for a "renewed" unit on Amazon and slash anywhere between $200 and $220 off the $999.99 list price of a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device, which is... also not a bad deal, but not exactly right for everyone either.

The iPhone Air is more than a pretty face (and a wasp waist) too, with that state-of-the-art Apple A19 Pro chipset making it as fast and furious as the considerably thicker iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, the single 48MP rear-facing camera performing surprisingly well for a single camera, and the battery life not being anywhere near as poor as you think. Just take a look at our comprehensive iPhone Air review, and you're likely to fall in love harder than you ever imagined.

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$35
$5 off (14%)
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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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