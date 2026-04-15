Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Priced a little higher than its 2025 predecessor, this new Android mid-ranger is bundled in with a $50 freebie right off the bat.
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Although new, the Galaxy A37 5G definitely looks familiar. | Image by Samsung
If you're having trouble understanding why Samsung's mid-range handsets are far less successful around the world right now than they were just a few years back, last month's joint Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G announcement kind of tells you everything you need to know.
There's almost nothing new under the hood compared to last year's Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G, and while the A57 does at least considerably reduce the thickness and weight of its predecessor, the Galaxy A37 5G keeps the A36's dimensions largely unchanged in addition to things like the battery capacity, charging speeds, camera specifications, and screen size.
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With all of that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to find out that the 5G-enabled Galaxy A37 has been released in the US this week in almost complete silence at a recommended price of $449.99 and up. That's 50 bucks costlier than the cheapest Galaxy A36 5G configuration back at its own launch around a year ago, which you can call the 2026 mobile industry tax.
For what it's worth, Amazon is throwing in a $50 gift card with the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A37 5G right off the bat in both its entry-level 128GB variant and a 256GB storage configuration that costs $539.99. If the latter price point feels a little... odd, that might be because it's $65 higher than how much the 5G-capable Galaxy A36 initially fetched with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is still not the worst hike we've seen applied to a 2026 smartphone as a consequence of the industry-wide rising memory chip costs.
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With an always handy $50 Amazon gift card bundled in, the Galaxy A37 is a fairly decent... but far from ideal value proposition, going up against such affordable heavyweights as Google's recently discounted Pixel 10a, the Nothing Phone (4a), and... Google's oft-discounted Pixel 9a.
Compared to both the Pixel 10a and 9a, the A37 5G shines as far as screen real estate is concerned, but probably not camera performance. The 6.7-inch giant is also not exactly a powerhouse (with a middling Exynos 1480 processor and 6GB RAM under its hood), but the 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, and IP68 water and dust resistance should seal the deal for a fairly large number of hardcore Samsung fans... who can't afford the Galaxy A57 5G (let alone something like the Galaxy S25 FE or S26).
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