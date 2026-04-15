Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card









There's almost nothing new under the hood compared to last year's and keeps the A36's dimensions largely unchanged in addition to things like the battery capacity, charging speeds, camera specifications, and screen size. There's almost nothing new under the hood compared to last year's Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G , and while the A57 does at least considerably reduce the thickness and weight of its predecessor, the Galaxy A37 5G keeps the A36's dimensions largely unchanged in addition to things like the battery capacity, charging speeds, camera specifications, and screen size.

Gift Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Exynos 1480 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Exynos 1480 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





With all of that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to find out that the 5G-enabled Galaxy A37 has been released in the US this week in almost complete silence at a recommended price of $449.99 and up. That's 50 bucks costlier than the cheapest Galaxy A36 5G configuration back at its own launch around a year ago, which you can call the 2026 mobile industry tax.





Samsung Galaxy A37 5G right off the bat in both its entry-level 128GB variant and a 256GB storage configuration that costs $539.99. If the latter price point feels a little... odd, that might be because it's $65 higher than how much the 5G-capable Galaxy A36 initially fetched with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is still not For what it's worth, Amazon is throwing in a $50 gift card with the unlocked5G right off the bat in both its entry-level 128GB variant and a 256GB storage configuration that costs $539.99. If the latter price point feels a little... odd, that might be because it's $65 higher than how much the 5G-capableinitially fetched with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is still not the worst hike we've seen applied to a 2026 smartphone as a consequence of the industry-wide rising memory chip costs.





Invalid image group.









Pixel 10a Galaxy A57 5G (let alone something like the Compared to both theand 9a, the A37 5G shines as far as screen real estate is concerned, but probably not camera performance. The 6.7-inch giant is also not exactly a powerhouse (with a middling Exynos 1480 processor and 6GB RAM under its hood), but the 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, and IP68 water and dust resistance should seal the deal for a fairly large number of hardcore Samsung fans... who can't afford the5G (let alone something like the Galaxy S25 FE or S26 ).

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible