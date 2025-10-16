Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Galaxy S26

S26

Galaxy S26 Edge replacing a Galaxy S26 Plus

Rumor confidence: Medium to Low

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 becoming S26 Pro

Rumor confidence: Medium to High

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Processor split: Snapdragon/Exynos

Rumor confidence: High

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26

Gorgeous new display for the S26 Ultra

Rumor confidence: High

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Recommended Stories

60W charging speeds on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Rumor confidence: Medium

S26 Ultra

Real Qi2 wireless charging

Rumor confidence: Medium

Galaxy S26

New design: slimmer, changed camera island

Rumor confidence: High









Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

S26

Camera upgrades: 200MP Sony sensor for the Ultra

Rumor confidence: High

S26

S26

S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

New, rounder S Pen look

Rumor confidence: Medium to High

S26 Ultra

The reason why the confidence here is medium, and not high, though, is that the S26 Ultra 's S Pen existence has been previously disputed. Now, newer rumors say the S Pen is going to be there, but earlier rumors have said that the S Pen may be ditched for Qi2.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!