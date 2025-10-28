Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Here's what the rumors are saying about the biggest upgrades the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring.
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to arrive in just a couple of months, and whether we see a Galaxy S26 Pro or Edge, one thing is certain: we will see a Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the top-notch phone will be the star of the show.
There are plenty of rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S26 Ultra out on the internet already, and we have a pretty good picture of what the phone may be. Now, let's see what upgrades the rumors are saying we can expect Samsung to offer with the king of the Galaxy S26 lineup.
As many Samsung fans already know, the Galaxy S25 series was sold with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip everywhere. However, recent reports hint that the South Korean tech giant may return to its chip split strategy for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Basically, this means some regions will get the Snapdragon-powered version of the phone, and some regions will get the Exynos-powered one.
Exynos chips have historically been behind a little bit in terms of speed and efficiency in comparison to their Snapdragon counterparts. However, the differences in speed may be minimal, and most people are likely not going to even notice.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be even thinner than its predecessor. Reportedly, Samsung has managed to shave around 0.4mm off the phone's thickness, which is quite impressive, as the S25 Ultra was already 0.4mm thinner than its predecessor.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with real Qi2 wireless charging support, not the "Qi2 Ready" that requires a case in order to work, which is currently the feature that the Galaxy S25 Ultra rocks. Charging speeds are said to stay at 15W, but there should be full Qi2 magnetic compatibility.
That can open the door to MagSafe-style accessories, for example, magnetic mounts, chargers, stands, batteries, and what have you, all without the need for a special case.
Both rumored upgrades could potentially improve the quality of images taken in low-light conditions, and you should also be enjoying a more natural depth of field. Another rumor indicates that variable aperture is also a potential upgrade for the S26 Ultra.
The rest of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera setup is expected to stay the same as its predecessor.
We are still not entirely certain if the S Pen will be there, though. Some rumors indicate that Samsung may get rid of it, while other rumors claim that the S Pen is not going anywhere, at least not for now. We'll have to wait and see to know for certain.
Display upgrade: M14 OLED
Rumor confidence: High
Rumors and leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a new M14 OLED panel. This panel uses organic compounds for red, green, and blue light and is therefore more efficient. It's also brighter and thinner, and ensures better energy efficiency thanks to its Color-on-Encapsulation (CoE) tech.
Rumors also claim that Samsung may introduce a "Flex Magic Pixel" display toggle to the Ultra, which is an AI-powered feature that can adjust viewing angles to make the screen more private and harder to see from the side.
Snapdragon/Exynos chip split by regions
Rumor confidence: High
As many Samsung fans already know, the Galaxy S25 series was sold with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip everywhere. However, recent reports hint that the South Korean tech giant may return to its chip split strategy for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Basically, this means some regions will get the Snapdragon-powered version of the phone, and some regions will get the Exynos-powered one.
Ultra models haven't come with an Exynos chip all the way since the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022. Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be available with the Exynos 2600 in some regions and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in others.
Exynos chips have historically been behind a little bit in terms of speed and efficiency in comparison to their Snapdragon counterparts. However, the differences in speed may be minimal, and most people are likely not going to even notice.
Redesigned camera island and design tweaks
Rumor confidence: High
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting some tweaks in its design, and the most noticeable one is the camera island. The phone is expected to sport rounded corners and flat sides, and the camera lenses are now going to be (if leaks are accurate, that is) unified on one 'platform'.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be even thinner than its predecessor. Reportedly, Samsung has managed to shave around 0.4mm off the phone's thickness, which is quite impressive, as the S25 Ultra was already 0.4mm thinner than its predecessor.
Fast charging gets a boost: 60W charging speeds
Rumor confidence: Medium
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally going to bring an upgrade in wired fast charging. Reportedly, the phone may support 60W fast charging (wired). Chinese phone makers have been ahead in terms of fast charging speeds for their phones, and the Galaxy S Ultra models have been lagging behind at 45W.
60W still isn't as fast as 100W, which some Chinese brands offer for their phone, but it's a move in the right direction and an upgrade that you will notice on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Qi2 wireless charging: really
Rumor confidence: Medium
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with real Qi2 wireless charging support, not the "Qi2 Ready" that requires a case in order to work, which is currently the feature that the Galaxy S25 Ultra rocks. Charging speeds are said to stay at 15W, but there should be full Qi2 magnetic compatibility.
That can open the door to MagSafe-style accessories, for example, magnetic mounts, chargers, stands, batteries, and what have you, all without the need for a special case.
An upgraded 200MP main camera
Rumor confidence: High
There is not a complete overhaul of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera system in the expectations for the device. However, rumor has it that the main camera is getting a serious upgrade. It's possible that we're either getting a larger 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor or a wider f/1.4 aperture.
Both rumored upgrades could potentially improve the quality of images taken in low-light conditions, and you should also be enjoying a more natural depth of field. Another rumor indicates that variable aperture is also a potential upgrade for the S26 Ultra.
The rest of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera setup is expected to stay the same as its predecessor.
The S Pen may get rounder to match new rounded aesthetic
Rumor confidence: Medium to High
The S Pen is also reportedly getting a design tweak. The stylus has leaked, looking a bit rounder to complement the rounder corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
We are still not entirely certain if the S Pen will be there, though. Some rumors indicate that Samsung may get rid of it, while other rumors claim that the S Pen is not going anywhere, at least not for now. We'll have to wait and see to know for certain.
