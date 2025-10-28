Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away

Here's what the rumors are saying about the biggest upgrades the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Articles Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to arrive in just a couple of months, and whether we see a Galaxy S26 Pro or Edge, one thing is certain: we will see a Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the top-notch phone will be the star of the show. 

There are plenty of rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S26 Ultra out on the internet already, and we have a pretty good picture of what the phone may be. Now, let's see what upgrades the rumors are saying we can expect Samsung to offer with the king of the Galaxy S26 lineup. 

Display upgrade: M14 OLED

Rumor confidence: High 

Rumors and leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a new M14 OLED panel. This panel uses organic compounds for red, green, and blue light and is therefore more efficient. It's also brighter and thinner, and ensures better energy efficiency thanks to its Color-on-Encapsulation (CoE) tech. 

Rumors also claim that Samsung may introduce a "Flex Magic Pixel" display toggle to the Ultra, which is an AI-powered feature that can adjust viewing angles to make the screen more private and harder to see from the side. 

Snapdragon/Exynos chip split by regions

Rumor confidence: High 

As many Samsung fans already know, the Galaxy S25 series was sold with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip everywhere. However, recent reports hint that the South Korean tech giant may return to its chip split strategy for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Basically, this means some regions will get the Snapdragon-powered version of the phone, and some regions will get the Exynos-powered one.

Ultra models haven't come with an Exynos chip all the way since the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022. Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be available with the Exynos 2600 in some regions and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in others. 

Exynos chips have historically been behind a little bit in terms of speed and efficiency in comparison to their Snapdragon counterparts. However, the differences in speed may be minimal, and most people are likely not going to even notice. 

Redesigned camera island and design tweaks

Rumor confidence: High 


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting some tweaks in its design, and the most noticeable one is the camera island. The phone is expected to sport rounded corners and flat sides, and the camera lenses are now going to be (if leaks are accurate, that is) unified on one 'platform'.  

Recommended Stories

Previous Galaxy S Ultra models had their cameras positioned individually in a recognizable Ultra design, and some people find that the uniform camera island on the back can make the Galaxy S26 Ultra look a bit like an older-end device. 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be even thinner than its predecessor. Reportedly, Samsung has managed to shave around 0.4mm off the phone's thickness, which is quite impressive, as the S25 Ultra was already 0.4mm thinner than its predecessor.

Fast charging gets a boost: 60W charging speeds

Rumor confidence: Medium 

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally going to bring an upgrade in wired fast charging. Reportedly, the phone may support 60W fast charging (wired). Chinese phone makers have been ahead in terms of fast charging speeds for their phones, and the Galaxy S Ultra models have been lagging behind at 45W. 

60W still isn't as fast as 100W, which some Chinese brands offer for their phone, but it's a move in the right direction and an upgrade that you will notice on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Qi2 wireless charging: really 

Rumor confidence: Medium 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with real Qi2 wireless charging support, not the "Qi2 Ready" that requires a case in order to work, which is currently the feature that the Galaxy S25 Ultra rocks. Charging speeds are said to stay at 15W, but there should be full Qi2 magnetic compatibility. 

That can open the door to MagSafe-style accessories, for example, magnetic mounts, chargers, stands, batteries, and what have you, all without the need for a special case.

An upgraded 200MP main camera 

Rumor confidence: High

There is not a complete overhaul of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera system in the expectations for the device. However, rumor has it that the main camera is getting a serious upgrade. It's possible that we're either getting a larger 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor or a wider f/1.4 aperture. 

Both rumored upgrades could potentially improve the quality of images taken in low-light conditions, and you should also be enjoying a more natural depth of field. Another rumor indicates that variable aperture is also a potential upgrade for the S26 Ultra.

The rest of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera setup is expected to stay the same as its predecessor. 

The S Pen may get rounder to match new rounded aesthetic

Rumor confidence: Medium to High 

The S Pen is also reportedly getting a design tweak. The stylus has leaked, looking a bit rounder to complement the rounder corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra

We are still not entirely certain if the S Pen will be there, though. Some rumors indicate that Samsung may get rid of it, while other rumors claim that the S Pen is not going anywhere, at least not for now. We'll have to wait and see to know for certain. 

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless