Samsung One UI 4 rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3
The most recent news about the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 dates from last week when a Samsung rep confirmed that the update was put on hold until the company manages to fix the Google Play systems compatibility issues.
The update is now being pushed out globally, so no matter where you live, if you own a Galaxy S21 series phone or any of the two Samsung foldable flagships, you should be getting One UI 4 these days.