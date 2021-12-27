Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung One UI 4 rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung One UI 4 rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3
Samsung has had major issues with the Android 12-based One UI 4 update and if you’ve been following the news, you know that the South Korean company started and halted the rollout a few times already.

The most recent news about the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 dates from last week when a Samsung rep confirmed that the update was put on hold until the company manages to fix the Google Play systems compatibility issues.

After teaming up with Google specifically to address these problems, Samsung has finally managed to patch the issues and is now rolling out One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 (via XDA-Developers).

The update is now being pushed out globally, so no matter where you live, if you own a Galaxy S21 series phone or any of the two Samsung foldable flagships, you should be getting One UI 4 these days.

Apart from the One UI 4 improvements, the update also includes the December 2021 security patch, as well as device stability and performance enhancements.

