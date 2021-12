Samsung fixes Galaxy Z issues with a fourth OneUI 4.0 beta update

How to enroll in Samsung’s beta program?

Step 1. You need to become a beta tester Download the Samsung Members application from Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store. Log in to the application with your Samsung Account Select the "Registration for One UI Beta Program" in the home banner or notices page to register.



Step 2. Now update the software

On your Samsung phone, navigate to Settings Select Software update Choose the Download and install option That's it - the latest beta software will be installed on your phone Step 2. Now update the software



OneUI 4.0 official release date

There’s no official release date for the final version of the OneUI 4.0 yet but judging by the timing and frequency of the beta releases, the stable version should hit devices sometime in December.



You may also find interesting: There’s no official release date for the final version of the OneUI 4.0 yet but judging by the timing and frequency of the beta releases, the stable version should hit devices sometime in December.The troubles with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have pushed the date a bit further back, though. There’s a chance the final version to be postponed to match the Unpacked 2022 event but we can’t say for sure at this point. The Galaxy S21 family should be the first to get the OneUI 4.0, with the foldable models to follow suit.

About a month ago, the latest One UI 4.0 beta arrived on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 . The update brought several improvements, mentioned in the changelog file, including tweaks in the brightness setting, but mainly some minor bug fixes.Ironically, it turned out that Android 12 was causing issues on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices , sending some phones straight into recovery mode. The list of the issues quickly expanded, and users on Samsung’s Korean support forums started reporting about flickering screens, dark mode bugging out, and some applications not working at all on their foldable devices.Now the company has started rolling out another OneUI 4.0 beta update, specifically to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 , aimed to fix the aforementioned issues. The firmware version can be recognized by the ZUL4 final letters, and it is currently rolling out in South Korea.Samsung mentions a couple of bug fixes in the changelog, including the troublesome Safe Mode issue. Another bug that reset all the apps to 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio should also be fixed with this new update, as well as the problem with Facebook links failing to open on some devices.You can get a taste of the new OneUI 4.0 experience by signing up for Samsung’s beta program but, as you can see from everything we’ve mentioned so far, it comes with some risks (unstable software, bugs, features not working properly, etc.) If you still want to hop on that train, here’s how to do it.