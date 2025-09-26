Cameras are dead money: watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra flex and win

Up, up, up

A boring, boxy camera or a flagship phone and a trip to heaven?





Get yourself a camera-centric phone for about $1,000;

Get on the first plane to New Zealand (or any other exotic destination of your choice) and have a blast for the remaining $5,000;

Capture some amazing shots (and get a tan).

Simona's magic: Made in Japan













Image credit – Simona Halacheva

Image credit – Simona Halacheva

Image credit – Simona Halacheva

Image credit – Simona Halacheva





And my personal favorite:













Avid photography lovers will probably see some Tokyo Noir style, some Saul Leiter, Fan Ho, or chiaroscuro elements in Simona's magic images. Inspiration comes left and right, but the end result is a warm and intimate (yet respectfully remote) amalgamation of color, subjects, symmetry, texture and contrast. In other words: The Story.



We reached out to Simona for a further comment. She says she's currently using the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which she chose solely for its camera. "It's the best for photos", she says. She has some experience with iPhones and iOS, but is on the Android team for the moment.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra has multiple cameras on its back, but Simona prefers the main snapper, as it offers the most options and the best image quality. The main camera utilizes a 200 MP sensor with OIS. Our own PhoneArena tests have it that the S25 Ultra doesn't oversharpen as much as the



Simona shoots in .jpeg format (instead of RAW, which requires further post-processing) and edits her shots with VSCO: "I love the app. I have 5 or 6 favorite filters".



While people often are impressed with the HDR capabilities of a given camera, the trick is not to have every last face seen and every last dark corner fully lit in every situation. Sometimes, it's better to leave some things in the dark. Silhouettes are every bit as powerful and that's how Simona feels as well:







As far as sheer sensor size, having the largest one (some phones have 1-inch sensors) is not that important to her. "A big sensor doesn't make you a better photographer", she says.



On the topic of shooting with a phone while on an exotic trip, she shares the view that "You don't miss a moment because it's fast and easy to shoot – no settings to tweak, no film or lenses to change".



Of course, a dedicated photographer like her brought along a dedicated camera as well. To enjoy more of her images, you can check out



A few phones to consider

So, what are you waiting for? A list of phones to choose from? OK, here it is – it includes both current-gen devices and some "older" (as in: cheaper) options that are also great:



Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S24 Ultra

or iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Xiaomi 14 Ultra

or Xiaomi 14 Ultra Oppo Find X8 Ultra or Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Vivo X200 Ultra

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Avid photography lovers will probably see some Tokyo Noir style, some Saul Leiter, Fan Ho, or chiaroscuro elements in Simona's magic images. Inspiration comes left and right, but the end result is a warm and intimate (yet respectfully remote) amalgamation of color, subjects, symmetry, texture and contrast. In other words: The Story.

We reached out to Simona for a further comment. She says she's currently using the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which she chose solely for its camera. "It's the best for photos", she says. She has some experience with iPhones and iOS, but is on the Android team for the moment.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has multiple cameras on its back, but Simona prefers the main snapper, as it offers the most options and the best image quality. The main camera utilizes a 200 MP sensor with OIS. Our own PhoneArena tests have it that the S25 Ultra doesn't oversharpen as much as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it's better at exposing night shots than its predecessor.

Simona shoots in .jpeg format (instead of RAW, which requires further post-processing) and edits her shots with VSCO: "I love the app. I have 5 or 6 favorite filters".

While people often are impressed with the HDR capabilities of a given camera, the trick is not to have every last face seen and every last dark corner fully lit in every situation. Sometimes, it's better to leave some things in the dark. Silhouettes are every bit as powerful and that's how Simona feels as well:

As far as sheer sensor size, having the largest one (some phones have 1-inch sensors) is not that important to her. "A big sensor doesn't make you a better photographer", she says.

On the topic of shooting with a phone while on an exotic trip, she shares the view that "You don't miss a moment because it's fast and easy to shoot – no settings to tweak, no film or lenses to change".

Of course, a dedicated photographer like her brought along a dedicated camera as well. To enjoy more of her images, you can check out her Instagram account

So, what are you waiting for? A list of phones to choose from? OK, here it is – it includes both current-gen devices and some "older" (as in: cheaper) options that are also great:









You need a phone (almost any will do), some inspiration, and a bit of luck. The first of the three is in your hands; the others are waiting around the corner. For the last 18 years, there's been something called the Phone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Google it and see the marvelous images people with iPhone X and older were capable of capturing. You probably don't even need a 2025 flagship.









Which camera is the best? The one that's with me at all times.







: that's the sound of prices going higher and higher. These days, dedicated DSLR and mirrorless cameras are getting slammed with gobsmacking price hikes in the US. That's why I say: save yourself some money and start taking your phone's camera seriously.DSLR and mirrorless cameras are generally cheaper in the US than in Europe, often by 15–25% due to VAT, import duties, and regional pricing. That's why, if you've traveled to the US, there's a good chance that some nagging friend of yours has asked you to pick up a camera for them.That's to change: numerous cameras and lenses by Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm (and others) are now more expensive (by up to 35%) in the US due to tariffs and economic uncertainties.Cameras like the Sony a7CR have risen to $3,400, up $400 from its initial launch price and $200 from an earlier increase this year. Yeah, we're talking about a second price hike, in case the first one wasn't enough. Similarly, the high-end Sony a9 III has seen a $400 price hike since July, bringing it to $6,800.The worst price hike is probably found with the recently released Ricoh GR IV at $1,499. Its predecessor, the Ricoh GR III, started at $899. Ricoh GR models are extremely popular among street photographers, but that $600 price hike will surely have its effect on the love of the people.If you need one, you'll buy one – an expensive dedicated camera, I mean.Professional photographers and videographers will surely be annoyed by the recent price hikes, but if theya camera like the Sony a9 III – for high-speed action photography like sports, for example – they don't have a ton of options to choose from.What about you and me, and all those who don't have such super specific needs?What about those who just want to enjoy casual photography? What if we don't have $9,500 worth of equipment? Will we ever be able to capture those amazing shots we dream of?It's only natural to crave the latest and greatest gear, but smartphone cameras are so advanced these days that photography enthusiasts are better off saving a ton of money.It's fine to spend $6,000 on a dedicated camera and a couple of lenses.What's definitely not fine (nor fun) is to find out that, a month later, you're bored out of your mind. Maybe you can't stand to drag along that bulky set here and there. Maybe you're tired of how the RAW files are not as punchy, vivid and cool as you thought they'd be straight out of the camera. And so on.That's why, if you're only starting with photography (and you're not obsessed with shooting, say, high-res portraits, sports, or wildlife) it's best to avoid spending a ton of money on a boring, complex and engaging dedicated camera.If, however, you have six grand that are burning a hole in your pocket, and you insist on spending them on photography tools, I have the perfect solution:Yeah, it's a no-brainer.Think of it that way: it's far better to get a flagship cameraphone for $800–$1,300 and find out that you're not into photography. At least you'll be left with a superb phone and some everlasting memories.And if you happen to love the whole smartphone photography experience – congratulations, you have a ticket to ride.A picture is worth a thousand words, so here are ten thousand words by Simona Halacheva, an actress and photographer who is just back from Japan: