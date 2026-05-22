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AI may have broken Google in the funniest way you can imagine

Google may have learned that you should never disregard the possibility of breaking the internet with AI.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Photo of Liz Reid talking about Google Search and AI during the I/O keynote.
Google is very proud of how popular AI in Search is. | Image by Google
Google was very proud to announce a complete revamp of the Search experience during its I/O developer conference earlier this week. The highlight change is the transition from the good old list of blue links to an AI-first experience.

As it often happens when you trust AI too much, that might have backfired.

Googling the word “disregard” breaks Google


Typing the word “disregard” into Google breaks the AI Overviews that the leading search engine serves before its conventional list of links. Instead of giving the definition of the word, the AI takes the word as an instruction, answering, “Message received!” 



You can still get to standard search results from Merriam-Webster and similar websites, but you’ll need to scroll your way down through the AI overview. On desktop, all the links are practically hidden by the extended empty white space in the AI overview, though on desktop you can see the first link without scrolling.

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Apparently something is fixing things


The “bug” doesn’t appear consistently. | Image by Screenshot

Google hasn’t acknowledged the issue officially, but it may be already fixing it. When I only get the “buggy” answer to searching “disregard” on one of my Google accounts and when I’m logged out.

Funnily enough, similar results appear when searching some other statements, such as “stop it”. However, on my main account, I see the expected definition of these words with additional information about their use or different contexts that could be relevant.

What do you think about AI Overview in Google Search?
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Some users on social media have also shared screenshots of the AI Overview feature working as expected with the same query. That could be based on the way AI works, which is unpredictable and leading to different output every time. It could also be a quick reaction on Google’s part, though that appears less likely.

I would opt out of this


At I/O, Google boasted about the popularity of AI Overview and how people show they’re in love with the feature. While the feature can be useful, using it is not exactly a matter of choice.

Google has pushed AI features to its search results, turning on the feature by default, without giving an option to ever turn it off. Even if you truly want to disregard AI, that’s almost impossible.

Considering that, it’s only natural that billions of people are “using” AI Overview and seeing Gemini-powered results when they search online. How many of those users find the feature useful and would make a choice to turn it on is unknown, but I’d guess it’s not as many as Google would want. I, for one, would gladly opt out of it if I had the choice.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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