Google finally admits the Pixel bootloop is a real problem and promises a fix
A dedicated patch could drop as early as May.
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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
Earlier this week, we reported that some Pixel owners had their phones bricked after installing the March 2026 stable update. At the time, Google hadn't said a word about it, however, that has changed.
After installing the March 2026 update, several Pixel owners found their phones stuck in a bootloop, endlessly cycling on the Google "G" logo without ever reaching the home screen. Some couldn't even get into recovery mode to attempt a factory reset, leaving them with a completely unusable device.
It's obvious by now that the March 2026 update has been one of Google's roughest releases in recent memory. On top of the bootloop, it brought AOD freezes on Pixel 10 devices, painfully slow charging near the 80% battery limit, and app crashes. That seems like a quality control problem and not just one bad bug.
We all know that software is a huge part of why people buy Pixel phones and that reputation takes a serious hit when a routine update can brick your phone and nobody gets an answer for weeks.
Google saying it's actively working on a resolution is a step in the right direction. Based on the timeline, a dedicated patch could arrive with the May update. In the meantime, if you know what you're doing and can get into recovery mode, a factory reset may get your phone working again, though you'll lose your data.
What's been happening to affected Pixel phones
After installing the March 2026 update, several Pixel owners found their phones stuck in a bootloop, endlessly cycling on the Google "G" logo without ever reaching the home screen. Some couldn't even get into recovery mode to attempt a factory reset, leaving them with a completely unusable device.
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The issue isn't limited to one model either, as reports on Google's Issue Tracker and Reddit point to devices from the Pixel 6 all the way to the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Google finally respondsa comment on its Issue Tracker, the company confirmed that teams are "actively investigating and working on a resolution." Google has also been reaching out to affected owners on Reddit and directing them to customer support, though some users say they're not getting much help there.
It should be noted that the April Pixel Update dropped days ago, and while it did take care of several other March update bugs, it didn't include a fix for the bootloop. If your Pixel is stuck, you're still waiting.
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This is becoming a pattern Google can't ignore
It's obvious by now that the March 2026 update has been one of Google's roughest releases in recent memory. On top of the bootloop, it brought AOD freezes on Pixel 10 devices, painfully slow charging near the 80% battery limit, and app crashes. That seems like a quality control problem and not just one bad bug.
We all know that software is a huge part of why people buy Pixel phones and that reputation takes a serious hit when a routine update can brick your phone and nobody gets an answer for weeks.
How do you handle Pixel software updates these days?
A fix could be on the way soon
Google saying it's actively working on a resolution is a step in the right direction. Based on the timeline, a dedicated patch could arrive with the May update. In the meantime, if you know what you're doing and can get into recovery mode, a factory reset may get your phone working again, though you'll lose your data.
I haven't dealt with this bug personally since my Pixel is on the Android 17 beta, but I know the frustration is real. Google acknowledged the problem, and now it's time to actually fix it.
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