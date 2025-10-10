iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Pixel watch 4 is the first one that could make Apple nervous

Four generations later, Google finally built a Pixel Watch that feels finished.

By
2comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Pixel Watch has been in development for three years without delivering any meaningful results.

The initial model presented itself as a stunning product yet it lacked completion. The second generation model resolved charging issues yet users still experienced battery drain problems. The third generation introduced a larger display and enhanced user experience yet it failed to reach its full potential. Google seemed to reach the finish line multiple times but stopped short of achieving greatness with each release.

Not this time.

The Pixel Watch 4 represents the first genuine Pixel Watch experience because it avoids the feeling of being a work in progress. The first one that feels done.

The new model stands as the first Pixel Watch which could potentially cause Apple Watch users to feel anxious.

A complete package 


The Pixel Watch 4 presents an initial appearance that resembles its predecessors. The watch features the same glass dome design and its rounded body resembles a pebble. The device requires more than a brief examination to understand it represents a genuine advancement beyond simple duplication.

The display output reaches 3,000 nits which equals the Apple Watch Ultra 3 display but at a lower price point. The display shows vibrant colors and clear text in every lighting condition including direct sunlight when viewing the animated Wear OS interface and colorful tiles.

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor operates alongside Google's new AI co-processor within the device. The outcome produces a smartwatch that operates at high speed. The menu system operates at high speed while applications launch instantly and scrolling produces a smooth experience and the battery maintains its power level. The device operates with a smooth and consistent performance that previous Pixel Watch models failed to achieve.

The battery life of this model has reached a point where it can sustain operation. The 45mm model operates for 40 hours with its display active and requires only 15 minutes of charging to reach 50% capacity. The device provides complete daily operation and complete sleep tracking and maintains power reserves for the following morning. The Pixel Watch now operates without panic when users forget to charge their device.

AI that actually earns its name



The real transformation in this device stems from its processing capabilities rather than its battery or display.

The Pixel Watch 4 contains Gemini as its core on-device artificial intelligence system developed by Google. The device operates through wrist gestures instead of voice commands or button presses. The device activates when you lift your wrist to speak. The system delivers immediate responses through natural-sounding conversations. The experience provides a forward-thinking interface which Apple should have introduced years ago.

The AI Health Coach represents a potential quiet transformation in the industry.

The device tracks your activities beyond basic step counting while avoiding constant reminders to move. The system demonstrates comprehension of your activities. The system detects your poor sleep quality so it reduces your exercise intensity. The system detects your success in activities so it increases the intensity of your workouts. The device functions as a personal coach who understands you better than you understand yourself while operating independently on your wrist without any subscription requirements.

The latest Apple Watch models also do this now, so it would be interesting to see which one has the better AI coach.

Wear OS finally feels ready



Wear OS 6 delivers its most significant visual transformation to date through Google's Material 3 Expressive design.

The new interface of Wear OS 6 presents a clean design with vibrant colors and smooth performance that matches the appearance of your Pixel smartphone.

The curved display of the Pixel Watch 4 enables tiles to move across its surface with fluid motion. The display colors match the design elements of your chosen wallpaper theme. The notification system presents itself with contemporary and sophisticated design elements. The update provides such a refined design that you will question why it did not appear this way from the beginning.



The Pixel Watch 4 stands out as the first wearable device from Google which users can repair themselves. The company implemented screws and interchangeable components to demonstrate its dedication to product longevity. Users can perform repairs on this device instead of discarding it. Smartwatch users should consider this development as a major advancement.

Google achieved perfection with the Pixel Watch after four generations of development

Each Pixel Watch was a chapter:
  • The first model established that Google possessed the capability to create a watch design.
  • The second model demonstrated Google's ability to resolve its product weaknesses.
  • The third model demonstrated the ability to expand the concept. Google demonstrates its ability to achieve complete perfection through the fourth version of the Pixel Watch.
  • The Pixel Watch 4 presents a unified design that exudes confidence and displays maturity.

The Pixel Watch 4 provides a superior experience despite its occasional software glitches and inconsistent app availability and longer battery life of Garmin devices. The Pixel Watch 4 delivers an excellent experience despite its minor flaws.

The goal is not to achieve flawless results but to achieve equilibrium in the product. Google achieved the perfect balance in its product development.

Google’s best year so far


It seems Google is really aiming for Apple’s crown this year. Not only is the Pixel 10 arguably the best Android phone to make iPhone owners switch to Android, but now we also have a Pixel Watch that feels like it can compete with the Apple Watch!

The Pixel Watch 4 proves that performance and design are no longer Google’s weaknesses. It’s fast, repairable, cohesive, and for once, dependable. But more than that, it’s the watch that shows what Google’s ecosystem looks like when everything clicks: the Pixel phones, Gemini, Fitbit, and Wear OS all speaking the same language.

The Apple Watch still reigns in tight integration, but the Pixel Watch 4 just brought Android to parity and maybe, in a few areas, it will surpass it. All of that for a watch that still starts at $349.

