Amazon makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL way more tempting at $300 off





Save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL $300 off (27%) Amazon's latest promo brings the Pixel 9 Pro XL back into the spotlight. Right now, the 128GB variant in Porcelain and Hazel is $300 off, landing the flagship at a much more tempting price. Take advantage soon because this bargain might not last too long. Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro XL



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer