Amazon makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL way more tempting at $300 off

It's not every day that you can save $300 on one of the best Google Pixel phones!

Deals Google Google Pixel
Missed out on this year’s October Prime Day shopping craze? Some Pixel phone deals were way too good to ignore, but don’t worry. Amazon is now giving you a fantastic Pixel 9 Pro XL promo that brings the flagship phone’s asking price very close to what we saw on Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, you can get the 128GB variant with a generous $300 discount, landing it just under $800.

Save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL

$300 off (27%)
Amazon's latest promo brings the Pixel 9 Pro XL back into the spotlight. Right now, the 128GB variant in Porcelain and Hazel is $300 off, landing the flagship at a much more tempting price. Take advantage soon because this bargain might not last too long.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, Prime Day in October dropped the price by an extra $50, but we don’t think that $350 price cut will come back soon. So, if you’re looking for a high-end Android phone with a stunning display and excellent camera, now’s your chance to act.

This Google Pixel phone features a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display that’s among the brightest we’ve tested. Visuals look great, the resolution is ultra-crisp, and the refresh rate adapts from 1 to 120Hz for a comfortable viewing and optimized battery life. Simply put, it gives you everything you’d expect from a flagship on the display front.

Beyond that, the device offers solid performance. True, the Tensor G4 chip prioritizes AI features over raw horsepower, but you won’t get lag or stutter day-to-day, so that’s a plus. And when it comes to AI tricks, this bad boy delivers a lot — you’ve got everything from Pixel Studio to Screenshots app.

As photo samples in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review show, the handset is also incredibly capable on the camera front. It has a triple rear system, featuring a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 48MP 5x periscope unit. Capturing natural colors and superb detail — even in low light conditions — it can easily become your top choice for mobile photography.

In short, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a lot to offer. And while it may have been just a bit cheaper not long ago, it’s still an excellent choice today. Get yours and save $300 with Amazon’s tempting offer while it lasts.

