The 256GB Pixel 9 is back in the game, as Amazon's epic $200 discount returns
Missed your last chance to save $200 on the 256GB Pixel 9? Amazon is giving you another, just days before Prime Day begins.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is once again landing its incredible $200 discount on the Pixel 9! That’s right — the 256GB variant is back under the $700 mark, making it the best Pixel 10 alternative for users on a budget.
Let’s get some context: this major discount first went live over two weeks ago. But it quickly vanished, returning just now to tempt budget-conscious Android fans before Prime Big Deal Days begins. If you missed out last time, this is your second chance to save big on the Porcelain model.
The Google Pixel phone also delivers snappy performance across the board, thanks to its Tensor G4 chip. As you may know, Google pays special attention to optimizing its processors for AI tasks, and you get plenty of those here. Then again, as you can see from our performance tests in the Pixel 9 review, the device doesn’t quite rival its Apple and Samsung competitors when it comes to raw horsepower.
Sure, the Pixel 10 is already out, offering some improvements over the Pixel 9. But we don’t know if it’ll go on sale soon, making last year’s “base” model the smarter pick for those who want a premium Google phone experience at a more reasonable price. Grab yours and save $200 with this early Prime Day offer at Amazon.
Let’s get some context: this major discount first went live over two weeks ago. But it quickly vanished, returning just now to tempt budget-conscious Android fans before Prime Big Deal Days begins. If you missed out last time, this is your second chance to save big on the Porcelain model.
With its compact 6.3-inch OLED display, crisp resolution, and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this Android phone delivers a superb visual experience. The screen also gets more than bright enough for a comfortable viewing experience, even under the blazing sun.
The Google Pixel phone also delivers snappy performance across the board, thanks to its Tensor G4 chip. As you may know, Google pays special attention to optimizing its processors for AI tasks, and you get plenty of those here. Then again, as you can see from our performance tests in the Pixel 9 review, the device doesn’t quite rival its Apple and Samsung competitors when it comes to raw horsepower.
What about the camera? This is where this puppy excels — its 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide lenses ensure you capture rich detail and lifelike colors, even in less-than-ideal conditions. However, the newer Pixel 10 finally adds a telephoto camera, so if you often take zoom photos, the successor might be the better choice.
Sure, the Pixel 10 is already out, offering some improvements over the Pixel 9. But we don’t know if it’ll go on sale soon, making last year’s “base” model the smarter pick for those who want a premium Google phone experience at a more reasonable price. Grab yours and save $200 with this early Prime Day offer at Amazon.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
03 Oct, 2025The 256GB Pixel 9 is back in the game, as Amazon's epic $200 discount returns
11 Sep, 2025The Pixel 9 is back in the spotlight thanks to Amazon's smashing $200 discount
19 Aug, 2025Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
16 Aug, 2025You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
14 Aug, 2025Best Buy is selling the glorious Google Pixel 9 Pro at an unbelievable $400 discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: