The 256GB Pixel 9 is back in the game, as Amazon's epic $200 discount returns

Missed your last chance to save $200 on the 256GB Pixel 9? Amazon is giving you another, just days before Prime Day begins.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 on a white table against a bright green background.
With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is once again landing its incredible $200 discount on the Pixel 9! That’s right — the 256GB variant is back under the $700 mark, making it the best Pixel 10 alternative for users on a budget.

256GB Google Pixel 9: $200 off once more

$200 off (22%)
The Google Pixel 9 is a much easier choice for Pixel phone fans who don't want to wait until Prime Day. Once again, Amazon has launched its incredible $200 discount, turning the 256GB model into a no-brainer. If you don't intend to shop during the upcoming savings event, know that this is one of the best Pixel phone deals you'll find right now.
Buy at Amazon

Let’s get some context: this major discount first went live over two weeks ago. But it quickly vanished, returning just now to tempt budget-conscious Android fans before Prime Big Deal Days begins. If you missed out last time, this is your second chance to save big on the Porcelain model.

With its compact 6.3-inch OLED display, crisp resolution, and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this Android phone delivers a superb visual experience. The screen also gets more than bright enough for a comfortable viewing experience, even under the blazing sun.

The Google Pixel phone also delivers snappy performance across the board, thanks to its Tensor G4 chip. As you may know, Google pays special attention to optimizing its processors for AI tasks, and you get plenty of those here. Then again, as you can see from our performance tests in the Pixel 9 review, the device doesn’t quite rival its Apple and Samsung competitors when it comes to raw horsepower.

What about the camera? This is where this puppy excels — its 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide lenses ensure you capture rich detail and lifelike colors, even in less-than-ideal conditions. However, the newer Pixel 10 finally adds a telephoto camera, so if you often take zoom photos, the successor might be the better choice.

Sure, the Pixel 10 is already out, offering some improvements over the Pixel 9. But we don’t know if it’ll go on sale soon, making last year’s “base” model the smarter pick for those who want a premium Google phone experience at a more reasonable price. Grab yours and save $200 with this early Prime Day offer at Amazon.

Loading ...
