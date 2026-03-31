Pixel 11 Pro leak reveals design changes that look disappointing
The Pixel 11 Pro renders look like Google has run out of ideas.
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Pixel 10 Pro for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series in just a few months, which is why rumors about the devices have started popping up. We’ve already seen the first renders of the vanilla model yesterday, and now it's time to check out if there’s something new with the Pixel 11 Pro.
Just like the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro will stick to the same overall design Google has been using since the Pixel 9. The only noticeable change to the new device is the uniform background on the camera bar, which matched the device’s color around the flash in last year’s model.
While the renders may not feature all the tiny details of the new phones, the general design shouldn’t be any different. That also means the 6.3-inch AMOLED display is all but certain to remain unchanged.
Similar to the Pixel 11 renders, Android Headlines, which leaked the new images, notes that the color is not an official shade. However, we may soon start getting more details about the phones, including information about the actual colors Google may choose.
One of the very few certain upgrades to the Pixel 11 Pro is a new Tensor G6 chipset. Rumors about it claim that it could be manufactured on TSMC’s 2nm process node, which would match Samsung’s Exynos 2600 and the rumored A20 Pro by Apple.
That would put the Pixel 11 Pro in a worse position than its predecessors. Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro saw Apple moving to a horizontal camera bar design, which robbed Google’s phones of their most distinctive visual element.
While no major smartphone brand is making any groundbreaking changes to their smartphone designs, Google’s actions feel even more predictable than the rest. Playing it safe could help the company weather the storm that’s raging on the smartphone market, but it shouldn’t turn into a long-term strategy.
Pixel 11 Pro is almost unchanged in the first leaked renders
Pixel 11 Pro render. | Image by Android Headlins
Just like the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro will stick to the same overall design Google has been using since the Pixel 9. The only noticeable change to the new device is the uniform background on the camera bar, which matched the device’s color around the flash in last year’s model.
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The other change is the measurements, which are a hair thinner than those of the Pixel 10 Pro. This year’s model will measure 152.7 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm, which is 0.1 mm thinner and shorter and 0.2 mm narrower.
Missing details
Pixel 11 Pro is almost unchanged. | Images by Android Headlines
While the renders may not feature all the tiny details of the new phones, the general design shouldn’t be any different. That also means the 6.3-inch AMOLED display is all but certain to remain unchanged.
Similar to the Pixel 11 renders, Android Headlines, which leaked the new images, notes that the color is not an official shade. However, we may soon start getting more details about the phones, including information about the actual colors Google may choose.
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Unlikely to see major upgrades
One of the very few certain upgrades to the Pixel 11 Pro is a new Tensor G6 chipset. Rumors about it claim that it could be manufactured on TSMC’s 2nm process node, which would match Samsung’s Exynos 2600 and the rumored A20 Pro by Apple.
While unlikely, there’s speculation that Google could switch from 16 GB of RAM to 12 GB as a cost-cutting measure aimed at keeping the $999 price tag unchanged. There could also be a return of a more advanced face unlock system and a switch from a Samsung modem to one made by MediaTek.
What would be the most important upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro for you?
That would put the Pixel 11 Pro in a worse position than its predecessors. Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro saw Apple moving to a horizontal camera bar design, which robbed Google’s phones of their most distinctive visual element.
Getting by
While no major smartphone brand is making any groundbreaking changes to their smartphone designs, Google’s actions feel even more predictable than the rest. Playing it safe could help the company weather the storm that’s raging on the smartphone market, but it shouldn’t turn into a long-term strategy.
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