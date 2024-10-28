The Google Pixel 11 might bring back the more advanced face unlock technology used in the Pixel 4

Pixel 8

Recommended Stories

However, even with this addition, it still felt like face unlock on the Pixel was, and still is, way behind the times. The front-facing cameras on Pixels support dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF), which can generate a depth map. Google also credits this to machine learning algorithms that run on Tensor. While this system works well in good lighting, it doesn't always work in darker conditions. As such, the fingerprint sensor is still necessary for many users.The fact that this rumored IR camera system is an under-display system is a great sign. It means that Google won't have to introduce a tall chin that would look dated in 2026. However, the future camera cutout might still have to expand into a pill shape.Whatever the implementation might look like, I'm excited about the possibility of the Pixel 11 having face unlock in all lighting conditions. I'm curious to see how well this system works in practice and if it will finally make face unlock a viable option for me in darker environments.