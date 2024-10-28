The Google Pixel 11 might bring back the more advanced face unlock technology used in the Pixel 4
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 11 might finally be getting an under-display IR camera system, allowing for face unlock in all lighting conditions. This would be a welcome return to the Pixel lineup, as the current camera-based face unlock system doesn't work in the dark.
The Tensor G6's image signal processor (ISP) is rumored to support an under-display IR camera system. This system is said to be specially designed to be power-efficient. While there's nothing definitive today saying that this will be used for face unlock, it's the most obvious use case.
The Pixel 4 had a similar system that used a dot projector, flood illuminator, and two IR cameras. This allowed it to recognize users in all lighting conditions. The technology was considered cutting-edge at the time and was even used for secure payments and app authentication. However, the technology was discontinued in later Pixel models, possibly due to cost or design considerations.
The Google Pixel 4 camera array featured two face unlock IR cameras, a flood illuminator, and dot projector. | Image credit — Google
Subsequently, the Pixel 7 switched this to a purely camera-based approach, then the Pixel 8+ upgraded this system to Class 3. This switch by the Pixel 8 effectively allowed face unlock to be used for Google Wallet/Pay transactions, banking, and other app sign-ins.
However, even with this addition, it still felt like face unlock on the Pixel was, and still is, way behind the times. The front-facing cameras on Pixels support dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF), which can generate a depth map. Google also credits this to machine learning algorithms that run on Tensor. While this system works well in good lighting, it doesn't always work in darker conditions. As such, the fingerprint sensor is still necessary for many users.
Whatever the implementation might look like, I'm excited about the possibility of the Pixel 11 having face unlock in all lighting conditions. I'm curious to see how well this system works in practice and if it will finally make face unlock a viable option for me in darker environments.
The fact that this rumored IR camera system is an under-display system is a great sign. It means that Google won't have to introduce a tall chin that would look dated in 2026. However, the future camera cutout might still have to expand into a pill shape.
