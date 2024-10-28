Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Google Pixel 11 might bring back the more advanced face unlock technology used in the Pixel 4

An image of a woman unlocking a Pixel device with her face in the dark
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 11 might finally be getting an under-display IR camera system, allowing for face unlock in all lighting conditions. This would be a welcome return to the Pixel lineup, as the current camera-based face unlock system doesn't work in the dark.

The Tensor G6's image signal processor (ISP) is rumored to support an under-display IR camera system. This system is said to be specially designed to be power-efficient. While there's nothing definitive today saying that this will be used for face unlock, it's the most obvious use case.

The Pixel 4 had a similar system that used a dot projector, flood illuminator, and two IR cameras. This allowed it to recognize users in all lighting conditions. The technology was considered cutting-edge at the time and was even used for secure payments and app authentication. However, the technology was discontinued in later Pixel models, possibly due to cost or design considerations.



Subsequently, the Pixel 7 switched this to a purely camera-based approach, then the Pixel 8+ upgraded this system to Class 3. This switch by the Pixel 8 effectively allowed face unlock to be used for Google Wallet/Pay transactions, banking, and other app sign-ins.

However, even with this addition, it still felt like face unlock on the Pixel was, and still is, way behind the times. The front-facing cameras on Pixels support dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF), which can generate a depth map. Google also credits this to machine learning algorithms that run on Tensor. While this system works well in good lighting, it doesn't always work in darker conditions. As such, the fingerprint sensor is still necessary for many users.

The fact that this rumored IR camera system is an under-display system is a great sign. It means that Google won't have to introduce a tall chin that would look dated in 2026. However, the future camera cutout might still have to expand into a pill shape.

Whatever the implementation might look like, I'm excited about the possibility of the Pixel 11 having face unlock in all lighting conditions. I'm curious to see how well this system works in practice and if it will finally make face unlock a viable option for me in darker environments.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

