Pixel 10a leak suggests surprising release date and five possible colors
A new leak claims Google’s next mid-ranger might drop earlier than expected, and it could come in five colors.
The Pixel 10a is going to be Google's next mid-ranger, and as usual with any upcoming phone by the Mountain View tech giant, we're already starting to see leaks about it and hear stuff that Google probably doesn't want us to know just yet. An unexpected new leak is now shedding some light on the potential Pixel 10a colors, wallpapers, and possible release.
Telegram tispter MysticLeaks is the protagonist of today's story. The leaker has disclosed some information about what Google may be planning for its upcoming mid-range phone.
Firstly, the post claims that the company is planning five Pixel 10a color variants, and reportedly, these are now in development. According to the tipster, the Pixel 10a may be available in black, blue, dark blue, red, and green.
There's a curious wallpaper that is quite artsy, resembling a few artistic brushstrokes on what could be a piece of white paper. This one is rumored to be designated for the dark blue Pixel 10a option. Of course, it's not clear at this moment if this is an alternative option or the default wallpaper for the model.
This time around, it's pretty quiet still. At the moment, rumor has it, the phone will be powered by a 'slightly boosted' Tensor G4 chip. This, if true, isn't the best of news, given that Google has been using its current flagship chip (albeit a bit slower version) in the A-series since... ever. But this time around, Google is rumored to prefer the Tensor G4 instead of the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 for the mid-range phone.
Potentially, the phone may rock the same camera system as the Pixel 9a. It's likely that the Pixel 10a will be one small upgrade.
Meanwhile, it will have to rival Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e, which is the Cupertino company's take on budget phones. The iPhone 17e is expected to use the same OLED panel as the one in its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.
If rumors are to be believed, this could mean the Pixel 10a won't be such a huge upgrade. So I'm curious in what ways Google will be able to justify the existence of the Pixel 10a, if it comes with the same chip, cameras, and looks as its predecessor. Potentially, we can see some new features.
Pixel 10a is yet to leak fully
Pixel 10a leaks are still picking up steam. With its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, it was a different story: we had so many leaks about the mid-ranger that people knew all there was to know about this phone before Google unveiled it. There were even people reviewing it ahead of time, you know.
This time around, it's pretty quiet still. At the moment, rumor has it, the phone will be powered by a 'slightly boosted' Tensor G4 chip. This, if true, isn't the best of news, given that Google has been using its current flagship chip (albeit a bit slower version) in the A-series since... ever. But this time around, Google is rumored to prefer the Tensor G4 instead of the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 for the mid-range phone.
Potentially, the phone may rock the same camera system as the Pixel 9a. It's likely that the Pixel 10a will be one small upgrade.
Meanwhile, it will have to rival Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e, which is the Cupertino company's take on budget phones. The iPhone 17e is expected to use the same OLED panel as the one in its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.
Pixel 10a: is this rumor to be believed?
If rumors are to be believed, this could mean the Pixel 10a won't be such a huge upgrade. So I'm curious in what ways Google will be able to justify the existence of the Pixel 10a, if it comes with the same chip, cameras, and looks as its predecessor. Potentially, we can see some new features.
It's also always possible that some of the rumors about this phone won't pan out, and Google may be planning some upgrade for the 10a to shake things up.
As for the release date, I find it more likely that the Pixel 10a will come in spring 2026, and not by the end of the year. Why? Because I seriously doubt Google was able to keep this phone out of reach of leakers so well that it's just going to surprisingly drop without us having seen one render. I think it's just too early to have more leaks about it, hence why they're missing, rather than Google finally finding a way to hide its secrets better. But we'll know soon enough, I'd say.
