Pixel 10a leak suggests surprising release date and five possible colors

Pixel 10a

An unexpected Pixel 10a leak discloses colors and some more details

Pixel 10









Pixel 10a is yet to leak fully

Pixel 10a leaks are still picking up steam. With its predecessor, the Pixel 9a , it was a different story: we had so many leaks about the mid-ranger that people knew all there was to know about this phone before Google unveiled it. There were even people reviewing it ahead of time, you know.



Recommended Stories

Do the Pixel 10a leaks make you excited for the phone? Yes, the colors sound fresh Yes, an early launch would be awesome Meh, same old mid-ranger story I’ll wait for the Pixel 11 Yes, the colors sound fresh 33.33% Yes, an early launch would be awesome 0% Meh, same old mid-ranger story 33.33% I’ll wait for the Pixel 11 33.33%

Pixel 10

mid-range phone

Pixel 9a

iPhone 17e

Pixel 10a: is this rumor to be believed?

As for the release date, I find it more likely that the Pixel 10a will come in spring 2026, and not by the end of the year. Why? Because I seriously doubt Google was able to keep this phone out of reach of leakers so well that it's just going to surprisingly drop without us having seen one render. I think it's just too early to have more leaks about it, hence why they're missing, rather than Google finally finding a way to hide its secrets better. But we'll know soon enough, I'd say.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer