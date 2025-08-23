Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?

Pixel 10 series | Image Credit - Google





All AI and no real updates make the Pixel 10 a dull phone





Pixel 10's value is perplexing

What if I want to lie?

Let me be!





Or maybe it's not eerie at all for Google to imitate my voice when interpreting a conversation with someone who speaks another language. Your wingman could never!



Perhaps Google should stop trying to force AI features we will rarely – if ever – use, and focus on fixing the basics. No company succeeded by pretending it was too cool to care about the basics.

Flagship price for mid-tier specs



The Pixel 10 has the same battery limitations as Google's older phones and will be throttled in the future. This will impact how long the phone lasts on a single charge as well as charging speed. Worst of all, we (or at least the anxious among us * raises hand *) would always be scared that the phone might



The Tensor G5 will



