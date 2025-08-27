The phone with a 15,000 mAh battery is real, this is how long it lasts and what it looks like
When you've got a phone with a battery capacity of 15,000 mAh, every other option begins to look like a no-go.
The smartphone with a battery capacity larger than some power banks is very much a real thing, and now we have images and an estimate for how long it lasts. This phone is being revealed globally, and may make it onto shelves — physical or digital — sooner than expected.
The phone is made by Chinese manufacturer Realme, which has been experimenting with massive silicon batteries recently. It has a 6.7 inch display and is powered by the Dimensity 7300. The main selling point, of course, would be the battery if this wasn’t just a prototype for now.
According to the source of this information and these images, the phone can last up to five whole days with light usage. I don’t think I need to signify just how much of a leap that is over traditional flagship phones of today, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Even for power users like myself, who have to charge their phone in the middle of the day as well, this could be a complete game changer. A phone with this much battery capacity shouldn’t even really struggle after a year or two, when silicon batteries begin degrading much faster than Li-ion cells.
The Realme phone also has an energy density of 1200Wh/L, which, in simpler terms, means that it’s a pretty space-efficient battery, and the phone doesn’t resemble a brick.
There are some other factors at play — mostly related to regulations — that are stopping Samsung and Apple from going over 5,000 mAh for the time being. But both companies really need to start stepping up their game if they’re going to be competing with phones that have such ridiculously massive batteries.
Realme’s phone has a battery capacity of 15,000 mAh, and may become available pretty soon. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station
Samsung is still using 5,000 mAh batteries. | Image credit — PhoneArena
At least Apple is on the right track, while Samsung seems obsessed with further slimming down its phones for now. Though, if the aforementioned regulatory problems remain, then Apple will likely start doing the same once its phones hit 5,000 mAh.
