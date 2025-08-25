Your phone's battery is officially pathetic now, as this 15,000mAh beast is on its way



Well, silicon can hold a lot more lithium ions than graphite, which means higher energy density. Translation: you can cram more power into the same space, letting devices get thinner while keeping the battery life insanely long. And we've already seen regular smartphones rocking 7,000mAh batteries – or even more – but Realme is clearly not interested in "just" big.



A few days ago, A few days ago, the company teased that it is working on a phone with a battery over 10,000mAh . And now, it is giving us the real shocker: the next phone will pack a jaw-dropping 15,000mAh battery. Yep, you read that right. The teaser images actually show "15000mAh" written right on the back cover, making it impossible to miss.

realme 1x000mAh

Up to 50 hours of video play on a single charge.

Get comfortable, get immersed.

Free to be "lost in the story." pic.twitter.com/16duFgnQzP — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 25, 2025



To put that in perspective, that is more juice than most rugged phones out there, which usually have to bulk up just to fit their batteries. And yet, in the teaser, Realme's phone doesn't look unusually thick at all. It is packing monster power without turning into a brick.







The company isn't shy about bragging either. It claims the phone can handle 50 hours of nonstop video streaming. Wild, right? And it doesn't stop there: Realme says you can get up to 18.75 hours of video recording on a single charge, teased with a cheeky little video that really drives the point home.





REAL STORIES. REAL ENDURANCE.

1 phone. 10 days. 7 countries.

8 fans living Free To Be Real.

→ Explore. Forge your path.

→ Live Free. Stay Real. Watch their journey: pic.twitter.com/sd6SSIEsNk — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 22, 2025



If you've been keeping up with Realme's battery experiments, none of this should come out of the blue. Earlier this year, it showed off a GT Concept Phone with a 10,000mAh battery . That phone already hinted at the insane potential of silicon-anode tech. The new 15,000mAh model will probably use the same silicon-anode chemistry, just scaled up.



Would you be excited to own a phone with a 15,000mAh battery? Absolutely, bring on the nonstop power! Maybe, but I care more about other features. No way, that sounds overkill. Absolutely, bring on the nonstop power! 78.79% Maybe, but I care more about other features. 15.15% No way, that sounds overkill. 6.06%



Of course, like the 10,000mAh GT Concept, this could just be another concept phone, which means it might not hit store shelves right away. But Realme promises more details on August 27, and that is likely when we will find out whether this beast will actually be something we can buy – or if it is just a tech teaser.



Still, here's the silver lining: Realme is teasing this phone globally, not just in China, which suggests that when it does launch, it should be available internationally. But does that mean the US?



Probably not – at least not officially. While you can sometimes snag Realme phones on sites like Walmart, official availability and network compatibility in the US remain tricky. And if you do decide to import one, make absolutely sure it works with your phone carrier's network before get it.



Still, for anyone who has ever dreamed of a phone that can go days without needing a charger, this should be exciting news. So, keep your eyes peeled – when this battery beast finally lands, it is going to be a story no power-hungry phone fan will want to miss.





