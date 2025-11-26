iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
The display on your black Galaxy S26 Ultra might not look as modern as you’d like

A rumored design choice might leave black Galaxy S26 Ultra models looking more outdated than their counterparts in other colors.

By
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
Using a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra outdoors
Samsung is making some design sacrifices on the Galaxy S26 Ultra for better performance, like the reintroduced rear camera island for a wider aperture on the back. However, one rumored new change wasn’t necessary at all, but it will definitely make your phone’s display look much older than it really is.

Even weirder? This will only affect Galaxy S26 Ultra models in the black color option.

Wider bezels on the Galaxy S26 Ultra


According to a new report, the black Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a fully black frame, instead of the silver outline found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Because of this, the display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will actually feel like it has bigger bezels, even when it really won’t.



In an era of smartphone companies obsessed with design — Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air come to mind — this is an odd choice on Samsung’s part, but it also makes sense. The company wants to experiment with new looks.

Does this put you off of buying a black Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Excellent display in other aspects




In other aspects, the display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be pretty great. One rumored feature is particularly interesting: an AI-powered privacy display.

If the reports coming in about this feature are accurate, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a display that can hide its contents from prying eyes. You’ll be able to set when the phone should do this: for example, if you have a banking app open.

Users will still be able to see the screen, but the phone will recognize if someone else walks behind the user, and hide the contents automatically. Only the user, who is looking at the display directly, will be able to see what is happening on the screen.

Might want to skip the black option


You might want to skip the black option on the Galaxy S26 Ultra if thick bezels bother you. Yes, this isn’t really bezel thickness, but the illusion is there.

Like I said above, I am surprised that Samsung decided on making the entire frame black, given that it often markets the slimness of its screen bezels. But hey, what do we know? Maybe this all-black Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the prettiest phone of 2026.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless