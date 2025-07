With iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26, Apple and Samsung are diverging hardware strategies

not confirmed reports

The S25 Ultra continued Samsung’s trend of 5,000 mAh batteries. | Video credit — Samsung

iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to the reports, thewill be 8.76 mm thick, and thewill be less than 8 mm but over 7 mm. The current iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25 mm thick, which means that Apple is no longer trying to slim down its flagship model each year. If an Apple user wants a slimmer experience, they’ll have to go for the iPhone 17 Air , which will only have a battery capacity of 2,800 mAh.Apple is doing what I’ve been wanting phone companies to do for a long time: increasing battery capacity instead of slimming down an already very slim phone. And if Samsung really is continuing to slim down its phones, then the following few years will introduce a major difference between the iPhone and Galaxy phones.Chinese phones are hitting the limit of silicon batteries , with some phones even reaching 8,000 mAh capacities: like the Honor Power. While 5,000 mAh on theisn’t much, it’s still more than its predecessor. I’m glad that at least one of these two top dogs is moving in what I think is the right direction.