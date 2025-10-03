Our poll results show 56% of you see real value in Xiaomi 17 Pro’s rear screen
Most voters believe the back screen is not just a gimmick.
Xiaomi recently launched its new flagship lineup in China – the Xiaomi 17 series – and the 17 Pro and Pro Max come with something you don’t see every day: a second display on the back. Some people immediately dismissed it as a gimmick, but based on your votes, most of you think otherwise.
Whenever a brand tries something new (or new-ish in this case), there is always debate over whether it’s innovative or pointless. The rear display on the Xiaomi 17 Pro models is no exception. Some argue it is nothing more than an attempt to stand out from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max by tacking on an extra feature, while others believe it has actual purpose.
The poll results show most of you see real value here
Whenever a brand tries something new (or new-ish in this case), there is always debate over whether it’s innovative or pointless. The rear display on the Xiaomi 17 Pro models is no exception. Some argue it is nothing more than an attempt to stand out from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max by tacking on an extra feature, while others believe it has actual purpose.
Our poll clears that up a bit: about 56% of you voted that the back display is not a gimmick, while around 30% said it is. Personally, I think Xiaomi has done a good job trying to make it feel like a functional tool rather than just a flashy add-on – and here’s why.
The best way to think about it is how a flip phone’s cover display works. You can glance at notifications, snap selfies, and even interact with select apps or games – all without turning on the main screen.
On a standard phone, that can be handy if you are trying to cut down on screen time, since you don’t have to unlock your phone every time a notification comes in just to see if it’s worth reading.
You can see helpful notifications on the back. | Image credit – Xiaomi
That said, Xiaomi has kept the features focused and tailored for what it calls the Dynamic Back Display. Here’s what it can do:
- Customizable themes – Choose from simple clock styles, animated wallpapers, custom art and text, or one of Xiaomi’s animated pets that change mood based on your phone’s state (like looking exhausted when your battery’s running low).
- Handheld-Console mode – Pair it with the optional Retro Handheld Console Case, and you can play select games on the back display. The case includes physical buttons, giving you a Game Boy–style experience.
- Preview and selfie tools – The rear display doubles as a camera viewfinder, so you can take higher-quality selfies with the main camera while still having access to all the usual modes and controls.
- Notifications – Certain apps can push real-time updates like flight or train info, ride-share status, food deliveries, and music controls directly to the back screen. You can also swipe down to see your full notifications.
- AI Pin functions – Pin useful info like a QR code or a daily schedule right onto the back display for quick access.
Put together, it is more than just eye candy – there are practical ways to use it day to day.
Xiaomi is betting big on this
The rear display is more than a design trick. It shows how Xiaomi is trying to rethink what a smartphone can do without always relying on the main screen. With screen-time concerns growing, having an alternative, glanceable space for essentials could catch on – especially if the functionality expands in future updates.
So, is Xiaomi’s back display the real deal?
At the end of the day, it all comes down to how you use your phone. For some people, the rear display will never be more than a gimmick. For others, it’s a genuinely useful tool that adds both convenience and a bit of personality to the device.
What I like here is that Xiaomi didn’t just tack on an extra screen for the sake of looking different – it actually built out features that serve a purpose, even if the list is still pretty limited right now. With more than half of you backing the idea, it feels like Xiaomi might be onto something that has real staying power.
And of course, the real test will be once we get the phones in hand. If the second display works as well as Xiaomi promises, we’ll know for sure. Stay tuned.
