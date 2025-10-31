Oppo Find N6 leaks even harder: inspiring leaks talk of a thinner chassis, if that's possible at all
Galaxy Z Fold 8, are you reading this?
The foldables realm is calm right now, but that's about to change with the upcoming release of the Oppo Find N6. Could it be even thinner than the 4.2 mm of its predecessor? Probably.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is about eight months away (it could drop in July 2026), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has long been unveiled, while the iPhone Fold (that's not an official moniker) is nowhere near on the horizon.
I have had some hands-on experience with the Oppo Find N5 and I must say that I'm blown away by its wasp-waisted chassis. Oddly enough, it doesn't feel fragile a bit, but that's expected:
Given that its frame is ever so slightly thicker than the USB-C port itself, it's kind of hard to imagine how the next Oppo foldable, the Find N6, is going to beat that and come under 4.2 mm when unfolded. But that's apparently going to happen, if this rumor by reputable Digital Chat Station leaker turns out to be true:
The inner screen is expected to grow above 8.1 inches in diagonal, while the outer display could be larger 6.6 inches (so, the Find N6 could be overall larger than the Find N5).
On the inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected, which translates to all but guaranteed extreme speeds and top-notch performance. The battery could go above 6,000 mAh, although the tipster doesn't specify the exact numbers. Anyway, whatever the capacity is, it could be substantially bigger than that of the predecessor's 5,600 mAh cell. Exceptional.
Next, the Find N6 will probably rock a 50MP 3.x periscope lens (could be 3.5x – or 3.7x) and could offer a multispectral sensor for even better color tones.
To top it off, wireless charging, customizable buttons are expected as well, plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Finally, the tipster says the Find N6 is "even thinner and lighter" – they don't say compared to what, but that must be the Find N5.
The Find N6 won't be cheap, I'm sure: but it's amazing that we could get an extremely thin foldable with internals and externals this impressive. The combination of a good camera, large, bright displays, tough build, top-notch chipset and a huge battery can't be ignored.
The Oppo Find N6 could arrive at a point in the first three months of 2026.
Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N5 are being regarded as the very best one can get in the (book style) foldable form factor.
Some fresh leaks
The Oppo Find N5. | Image by PhoneArena
Image source – Weibo
Even more specs
For the camera setup, the main snapper could use a 1/1.4" Sony LYT808 sensor, which will be a true upgrade over the smaller 1/1.56" sensor of the Find N5.
A bijou in the making
The Find N6 won't be cheap, I'm sure: but it's amazing that we could get an extremely thin foldable with internals and externals this impressive. The combination of a good camera, large, bright displays, tough build, top-notch chipset and a huge battery can't be ignored.
The Oppo Find N6 could arrive at a point in the first three months of 2026.
