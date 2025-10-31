Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Oppo Find N6 leaks even harder: inspiring leaks talk of a thinner chassis, if that's possible at all

Galaxy Z Fold 8, are you reading this?

Oppo phone from up close.
The foldables realm is calm right now, but that's about to change with the upcoming release of the Oppo Find N6. Could it be even thinner than the 4.2 mm of its predecessor? Probably.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is about eight months away (it could drop in July 2026), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has long been unveiled, while the iPhone Fold (that's not an official moniker) is nowhere near on the horizon.

Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N5 are being regarded as the very best one can get in the (book style) foldable form factor.

Some fresh leaks




I have had some hands-on experience with the Oppo Find N5 and I must say that I'm blown away by its wasp-waisted chassis. Oddly enough, it doesn't feel fragile a bit, but that's expected:


Given that its frame is ever so slightly thicker than the USB-C port itself, it's kind of hard to imagine how the next Oppo foldable, the Find N6, is going to beat that and come under 4.2 mm when unfolded. But that's apparently going to happen, if this rumor by reputable Digital Chat Station leaker turns out to be true:

Screenshot of a social media post.
Image source – Weibo


The inner screen is expected to grow above 8.1 inches in diagonal, while the outer display could be larger 6.6 inches (so, the Find N6 could be overall larger than the Find N5).

Even more specs


On the inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected, which translates to all but guaranteed extreme speeds and top-notch performance. The battery could go above 6,000 mAh, although the tipster doesn't specify the exact numbers. Anyway, whatever the capacity is, it could be substantially bigger than that of the predecessor's 5,600 mAh cell. Exceptional.

For the camera setup, the main snapper could use a 1/1.4" Sony LYT808 sensor, which will be a true upgrade over the smaller 1/1.56" sensor of the Find N5.

Next, the Find N6 will probably rock a 50MP 3.x periscope lens (could be 3.5x – or 3.7x) and could offer a multispectral sensor for even better color tones.

To top it off, wireless charging, customizable buttons are expected as well, plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Finally, the tipster says the Find N6 is "even thinner and lighter" – they don't say compared to what, but that must be the Find N5.

A bijou in the making


The Find N6 won't be cheap, I'm sure: but it's amazing that we could get an extremely thin foldable with internals and externals this impressive. The combination of a good camera, large, bright displays, tough build, top-notch chipset and a huge battery can't be ignored.

The Oppo Find N6 could arrive at a point in the first three months of 2026.

Will the Find N6 outdo the Find N5?

Vote View Result
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
