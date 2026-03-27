Oppo just won over almost half of you, and their most exciting phone hasn't even launched here yet

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it was available in your region? Yes, in a heartbeat! Maybe, depending on the price... Probably not, the interface would feel alien. Hard no. I prefer Samsung and/or Apple. Vote 469 Votes

The enthusiasm is there, but the infrastructure isn't quite

Here's where I'll push back a little on the wave of excitement. Nearly 47% saying yes in a heartbeat is a big deal, but these are "you," our readers. This is a tech-savvy, globally distributed audience that already knows what Oppo is. Ask the average person at a carrier store in the US, and that number looks very different.That gap between "would buy if available" and "actually buys" is where Chinese brands have historically lost the plot in Western markets. Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus (same parent company, for what it's worth) have all had moments where the appetite was clearly there, but the execution on distribution and long-term support fell short of expectations.What this poll confirms is that the appetite is real and growing. What it doesn't confirm is that the infrastructure to meet it is in place. Until those two things actually connect, Samsung and Apple's hold on Western retail isn't going anywhere, no matter how good the competition gets.The ball is squarely in Oppo's court.