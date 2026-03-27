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Oppo just won over almost half of you, and their most exciting phone hasn't even launched here yet

One poll result reveals how much the flagship conversation has shifted.

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Oppo Find X8 Ultra
Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Nearly half of you said you'd buy the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra without hesitation, and that result deserves more than a passing glance. It tells a bigger story about where phone buyers actually are right now.

What your votes are really telling us


The poll we ran alongside our coverage of users gravitating away from Samsung and Apple flagships produced a pretty striking result. When asked whether readers would buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it were available in their region, 46.93% said yes, right away, no conditions. Another 41.01% said maybe, depending on the price. Only 8.77% drew a hard line in favor of Samsung and/or Apple.

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Combine the "yes" and the "maybe," and you're looking at nearly nine out of ten readers who are at least open to a Chinese flagship. That's not a niche opinion anymore, but a real shift in how people think about their next phone.

Why this number is worth paying attention to


This poll reflects a growing exhaustion with paying over $1,000 for an iPhone or a Galaxy and walking away feeling like you got incrementally more of the same.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra seems like it will be a genuinely impressive device. Specs-wise (as rumored), it would go head-to-head with anything Samsung and Apple ship, and in some areas, particularly cameras and charging speeds, it might outright win. That's just the rumored spec sheet doing the talking.

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But the 41% who said "maybe, depending on the price" are the most interesting group in this poll. Because availability and pricing are precisely where Chinese flagships tend to stumble in Western markets.

Import costs, missing carrier support, and spotty software update commitments are real concerns that even a class-leading camera system can't fully paper over. This is an issue even when a phone like this launches globally, which doesn't necessarily translate to a customer being able to easily walk into a store and pick one up.

The 3.29% who cited the interface feeling alien and the 8.77% hard-no crowd round out a realistic picture of what still holds people back.

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it was available in your region?
469 Votes


The enthusiasm is there, but the infrastructure isn't quite


Here's where I'll push back a little on the wave of excitement. Nearly 47% saying yes in a heartbeat is a big deal, but these are "you," our readers. This is a tech-savvy, globally distributed audience that already knows what Oppo is. Ask the average person at a carrier store in the US, and that number looks very different.

That gap between "would buy if available" and "actually buys" is where Chinese brands have historically lost the plot in Western markets. Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus (same parent company, for what it's worth) have all had moments where the appetite was clearly there, but the execution on distribution and long-term support fell short of expectations.

What this poll confirms is that the appetite is real and growing. What it doesn't confirm is that the infrastructure to meet it is in place. Until those two things actually connect, Samsung and Apple's hold on Western retail isn't going anywhere, no matter how good the competition gets.

The ball is squarely in Oppo's court.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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