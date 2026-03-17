Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch event might feel pointless after this leak reveals nearly everything about the upcoming camera beast

Everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra









Starting with the display, the device will reportedly feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. This indicates a slight upgrade from its predecessor, which came with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and 2,500-nit peak brightness.





Recommended For You The report further states that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is an upgrade over the Find X8 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The battery could also see a small boost this year, as the report claims a 7,050 mAh capacity. This is roughly 1,000 mAh more than the 6,100 mAh battery in last year's model. You'll also get 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging support.





Now, let's talk about the main highlight of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra: its camera. The report indicates there will be a quad-camera setup at the back. Here are the exact details of the rear cameras:

200 MP main lens

200 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50 MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

50 MP ultra-wide camera



At the front, Oppo could offer a 50 MP shooter to capture beautiful selfies. Along with these sensors, the phone could also feature a dedicated True Color Camera designed especially to enhance color accuracy. Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad is expected to continue, and as a result, you could get an upgraded Hasselblad Master Mode as one of the photography features.





Other specifications of the phone include 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, an overall weight of 235–236 grams, and an IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating.





The back design of the handset will resemble that of a digital camera. There will be a mixture of a metal frame and artificial leather on the back. Depending on the version, the thickness of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra would be between 8.65 mm and 9.5 mm, according to the report.

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra over Samsung and Apple flagships based on these leaks? Yes, the specs are awesome. I think the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the true winner. I'm waiting for the launch of the iPhone 18 series. Vote 4 Votes

A camera beast is coming



It's been some time since the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro hit the market. In our testing, we found the camera of the



It's been some time since the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro hit the market. In our testing, we found the camera of the Find X9 Pro to be one of its main selling points, and we expect nothing less from its upcoming Ultra sibling.





In fact, we were so impressed with last year's Find X8 Ultra as a whole (not just its camera) that we gave it the title of best Ultra phone of 2025. It wouldn't be a surprise if its successor simply carried forward the standard it has set. In addition to its incredible specifications, the exciting news is that Oppo has officially confirmed the phone won't remain exclusive to China. Instead, it will see a global launch.

I'm not being an Apple fanboy, but I still think iPhones ultimately end up taking the best images because of their top-of-the-line computational algorithms. However, it's great that other brands are also giving tough competition to top smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung, as it gives end users more options to choose from.