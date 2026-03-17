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Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch event might feel pointless after this leak reveals nearly everything about the upcoming camera beast

Here's each and every detail of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

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Display of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're into smartphone photography, there's a good chance you're eagerly awaiting the launch of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It's one of Oppo's most anticipated camera phones. While we're still weeks away from April (the expected release month for this device), a new leak has surfaced online, which unveils everything about the upcoming phone.

Everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra


Until now, only certain details about the Find X9 Ultra have been shared online by various tipsters. But a new leak has emerged that reveals everything you'll see in the upcoming Oppo phone.

Starting with the display, the device will reportedly feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. This indicates a slight upgrade from its predecessor, which came with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and 2,500-nit peak brightness.

The report further states that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is an upgrade over the Find X8 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The battery could also see a small boost this year, as the report claims a 7,050 mAh capacity. This is roughly 1,000 mAh more than the 6,100 mAh battery in last year's model. You'll also get 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging support.

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Now, let's talk about the main highlight of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra: its camera. The report indicates there will be a quad-camera setup at the back. Here are the exact details of the rear cameras:

  • 200 MP main lens
  • 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
  • 50 MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom
  • 50 MP ultra-wide camera

At the front, Oppo could offer a 50 MP shooter to capture beautiful selfies. Along with these sensors, the phone could also feature a dedicated True Color Camera designed especially to enhance color accuracy. Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad is expected to continue, and as a result, you could get an upgraded Hasselblad Master Mode as one of the photography features.

Other specifications of the phone include 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, an overall weight of 235–236 grams, and an IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

The back design of the handset will resemble that of a digital camera. There will be a mixture of a metal frame and artificial leather on the back. Depending on the version, the thickness of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra would be between 8.65 mm and 9.5 mm, according to the report.

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra over Samsung and Apple flagships based on these leaks?
4 Votes

A camera beast is coming



It's been some time since the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro hit the market. In our testing, we found the camera of the Find X9 Pro to be one of its main selling points, and we expect nothing less from its upcoming Ultra sibling.

In fact, we were so impressed with last year's Find X8 Ultra as a whole (not just its camera) that we gave it the title of best Ultra phone of 2025. It wouldn't be a surprise if its successor simply carried forward the standard it has set. In addition to its incredible specifications, the exciting news is that Oppo has officially confirmed the phone won't remain exclusive to China. Instead, it will see a global launch.

Chinese smartphones like those from Oppo and Vivo have been killing it in the camera department with their latest models. Devices like the Vivo X300 Pro and the upcoming camera beast from Oppo will provide tough competition to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro (which could be unveiled later this year).

I'm not being an Apple fanboy, but I still think iPhones ultimately end up taking the best images because of their top-of-the-line computational algorithms. However, it's great that other brands are also giving tough competition to top smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung, as it gives end users more options to choose from.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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